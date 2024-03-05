  • Today Tue, 05 Mar 2024

MCAZ blitz nets six in Caledonia

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Drugs and Narcotics Division carried out a blitz in the Gazebo area in Caledonia, Harare.

On Wednesday last week, MCAZ conducted a raid in collaboration with ZRP Drug and Narcotics Division, which was directed towards unlicensed stores suspected of engaging in illicit trade in medications and other pharmaceutical items.

In a statement, MCAZ Director General Mr Richard Rukwata said they arrested six employees of unlicensed stores that were inspected and lacked permits.

“During the raid, six unlicensed shops were inspected, leading to the discovery of unregistered medicines, expired drugs, and even registered medicines being sold unlawfully. All the shops were manned by unlicensed individuals,” he said.

