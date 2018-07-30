Mbuya Nehanda must be turning in her grave

Ruth Butaumocho Gender Editor

Millions of people across the political divide today will cast their votes at different polling stations across the country in harmonised elections that will start at 7am and end at 7pm today.

With all things being equal, a total of 5 695 706 registered voters – 52 percent of them female -are expected to cast their votes in this decisive election to elect a new government following the November 2017 Operation Restore Legacy which ushered a new political dispensation under the stewardship of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

While there is so much anticipation on which political party between the ruling Zanu-PF and the opposition MDC- Alliance – the two major contenders – on who will get a majority in Parliament, this election will go down in history as the worst election in terms of female canidates.

Sadly, despite massive advocacy from the civic society, and a much-publicised meeting by women from all walks of life with President Mnangagwa in May, women’s representation in Parliament and local government will at best remain the same, at worst decline.

According to an analysis by the Women in Politics Support Unit (WiPSU), neither the ruling Zanu-PF , that has a 30 percent quota provision for women, nor the main opposition MDC-Alliance, that promised 50 percent quota for women, lived up to their promises.

Out of the 210 seats to be contested for in the House of Assembly, only 19 women will represent Zanu-PF, which translates to nine percent, while the figures are more or less in the MDC-Alliance camp. There are four female presidential candidates out of 23.

According to WiPSU, in the National Assembly 47 political candidates fielded candidates; 20 of these did not field any women candidates at all and two parties fielded only one woman each.

Simple calculations point to a 15 percent female representation of the nearly 1 600 aspiring parliamentary candidates in today’s elections, a figure which is an indictment to women’s contribution to the country’s political landscape from the time Mbuya Nehanda laid the groundwork for engendered leadership more than 120 years ago.

Mbuya Nehanda must be turning in her grave, for the maligning of the female population, yet the late gallant fighter inspired two revolutions that were part of the political upheaval that ushered in the independence struggle.

One of the reasons she fiercely fought was to ensure that leadership would be assumed by capable individuals and not based on gender, race or creed.

The fact that she took her fight across the country shows that she was never concerned about regionalism, neither was she so petty to let gender cloud her judgment on matters of national importance.

Suffice to say, misogyny, sexual vilification and objectification of women have over the years clouded matters of national importance in Zimbabwe, at a time the country should be gravitating towards engendered leadership across the board.

Even the unprecedented candidature of four women for president has been met with sexist backlash, lampooning and mudslinging – a reminder of the underlying patriarchal norms that have continued to take centre stage in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Today’s election will go down as a poll in which Zimbabwean women spoke out, but made little electoral headway. But, of course, the greatest undoing and women’s demise came from the country’s two major political parties, the ruling Zanu- PF and the MDC-Alliance who made so many promises, but failed to deliver anything meaningful on the female populace’s platter.

It was all hot air and nothing significant to ensure equal participation of women in today’s decisive election. Misogyny emerged the clear winners as women were hounded out, some being called street women and prostitutes by male political leadership, in their efforts to elbow out a strong-willed female constituency, who had declared their political intentions.

What started as a fair race, turned ugly, as several women were turned to political fodder, hounded by threats to expose their private lives, while several individuals, among them MDC-T leader Ms Thokozani Khupe and independent candidates Ms Fadzayi Mahere and Ms Jessie Majome were victims of shameless political banter to vilify their attempts to join the political leadership fray.

While the greatest sin for small political parties was their failure to groom, support and field female candidates, MDC-Alliance stands accused of playing up the misogyny trump card in an attempt to frustrate aspiring female politicians and the majority of female voters across the country.

Despite his earlier promises to reserve 50 percent of the constituencies to women, MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa later made a U-turn on the undertaking and instead unleashed reckless political banter on the same female populace, regarding them as chattels, and at one time pledged to “give away” his sister if President Mnangagwa wins the election.

“If Mnangagwa wins five percent in a free election, I will give him my sister. I have a sister who just turned 18 and looking for a husband,” said Chamisa while addressing party supporters in the UK in May.

This was followed by several other attempts by the MDC-Alliance leadership to trivialise women’s role through sexualisation and objectification of strong-willed women as bed-hopping individuals with scandalous lifestyles.

Even his debacle with Dr Khupe over the leadership of MDC-T, which resulted in her being assaulted by youths in Humanikwa Village during Morgan Tsvangirai’s burial, was a clear indication of Chamisa’s intolerance to female leadership and its disregard for women as an important constituency within politics.

Also this happened amidst muted complaints and generally silent approval by the rest of society, symptomatic of a deep-seated culture of disdain and distrust of woman-power among Zimbabweans. Not even our normally vigilant women movement raised their voices beyond whimpers of what sounded like protests!

Sadly, some sections of the media also played into this narrative by painting sitting and aspiring female political leaders who defended women’s rights as shrill feminists obsessed with furthering frivolous agendas such as access to and affordability of sanitary wear.

The implications of these sex-related comments that present sex as an instrument of power, domination and discipline further whittled the zeal and enthusiasm that aspiring women politicians had earlier on shown in defining the country’s political leadership.

However, like in any battle, heroes and heroines will always emerge, no matter how slippery the turf is.

In all this madness, lampooning and sexual vilification did not deter, Ms Khupe, Dr Joice Mujuru, Ms Mahere, Ms Majome, former MDC-T MP Lynette Karenyi, who will now stand as a proportional representative candidate, Zanu-PF aspiring candidate Dr Nancy Saungweme and several other women whose names will be on the ballot paper today.

As millions of people cast their votes today, it is undoubtedly clear that the battle to promote engendered leadership, has been lost again, thanks to existing structures and a somewhat male-dominated society that has consistently refused to acknowledge the footprint of women as leaders, community champions and national heroines, beyond their physical outlook.

The struggle for gender equality is real!