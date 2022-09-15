Mbudzi interchange proof NDS1 is bearing fruit

TEFOMA workers construct a bridge for the Mbudzi Interchange in Harare yesterday. The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has issued a public notice of the closure of portions of Harare-Masvingo Road, Chitungwiza Road and High Glen Road at the traffic circle with effect from next Sunday for a period of one and half years. — Pictures: Innocent Makawa.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

THE US$88 million state-of-the-art Mbudzi interchange, which is at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road, Chitungwiza Road, and High Glen Road in Harare, is proof that the National Development Strategy is bearing fruit, Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister, Michael Madiro, said yesterday.

The interchange is already taking shape and now enters the most intense phase of construction. In an interview on the sidelines of the launch of a traffic management awareness campaign, Deputy Minister Madiro said infrastructure development was one of the key NDS1 projects and the Mbudzi Interchange was testimony that the Second Republic was fulfilling its promises.

He said President Mnangagwa was clear on what needs to be done for Vision 2030 to be realised.

“Anything which is good comes with side effects, and the fact that for the next one-and-half years, roads are going to be closed to the public, is one of those costs we need to incur in order to get this beautiful facility within the next one-and-half years.

“The public needs to understand and appreciate those inconveniences but beyond the one-and-half years, there is going to be this beautiful facility to facilitate our traffic,” said Deputy Minister Madiro.

He applauded President Mnangagwa for spearheading Vision 2030 under which the country is rolling out the National Transport Policy, which emphasises on the urgent need for an integrated transport infrastructure network.

“Our objective during the Vision 2030 period is to achieve high quality and efficient public transport services, covering both the rural and urban areas,” said Deputy Minister Madiro.

“The target is to reduce road crashes and fatalities by 50 percent a year. The NDS1 prioritises infrastructure as one of the development requirements to reach the upper-middle-income status target by 2030.

“Currently, road transport accounts for at least 95 percent of cargo freight and passenger movement and is considered an important driver of economic growth. Last year witnessed the commencement of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2, which has resulted in the improvement of road conditions on major highways.

“The Mbudzi Roundabout, as we may all know, has been characterised by high traffic volumes which resulted in congestion and schedule delays. Therefore, the roundabout will be closed on 18th of September 2022, to pave way for the construction of a new traffic interchange.

“As you can all see, construction of the detours has been completed and most of the alternative roads are already tarred, which not only gives comfort for motorists in this interim period but also enhances safety for all road users during this period.

“Turnaround time and congestion will be reduced at this traffic intersection once the construction of this traffic interchange is completed,” Deputy Minister Madiro said.

Government appreciated the inconvenience the temporary closure of the roundabout would cause but it is part of the small sacrifices that had to be made.

“It is one of those instances where the result justifies the means to that end. I wish to appeal to fellow Zimbabweans that for this period that construction work is in progress at this roundabout, let us all use alternative routes, or detours as may be applicable.

“I can assure that, typical of the work ethic of the Second Republic, we will work as fast as we technically can to ensure that we deliver world class infrastructure for the motoring public.” Permanent secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development Mr Theodius Chinyanga said the progress was exciting as the contractors were meeting the set timelines.

“The bridges are the major components that must come in first before we start shaping up. I know people might not conceptualise how this thing will come out but in that regard we are preparing a model so that people will understand what we are talking about,” he said.