Mbudzi interchange: 2 flyover bridges complete

Two bridges have so far been completed at the Mbudzi interchange flyover as the Second Republic continues to score big on infrastructural development, but a lot more are still being built for this most complex of all roadworks in Zimbabwe.

The completed bridges are bridge number 2 and 10, and even that numbering shows the scale of the work to ensure that all traffic entering the interchange, with left turning traffic using slip roads without bridges, can go straight ahead or turn right without ever having to stop or give way, even in the busiest periods.

Yesterday, bridge 10, the one on the left side from the city centre is now fully complete with only tarring outstanding.

Bridge 2 along the Glen Norah road has all the structural works complete with only final touches left.

There was also a hive of activity at bridge 4 and 5 with a tower crane moving reinforcing steel bars.

Workers from the Tefoma consortium of construction companies were mainly focusing on works on different parts of the bridges 4 and 5.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona announced the closure of the interchange flyover recently for 18 months with portions of Harare-Masvingo Road, Chitungwiza Road and High Glen Road within 1,5km of the Mbudzi traffic circle closed for the purposes of construction of the Mbudzi interchange, and closed for 18 months.

The scale of the construction required is now becoming apparent. Diversion routes through Waterfalls were opened up.