Mbire set to benefit from construction of 4 dams

Daniel Chigunwe Mash Central Correspondent

The Mbire community is set to benefit from the construction of four earth dams following the donation of 300 bags of cement by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate.

The dam’s construction will enhance projects like Command Fisheries, livestock production and the community’s nutritional gardens.

The district, which lies in the Dande Valley that always receives erratic rainfall leading in poor yields, is expected to derive numerous benefits from the construction of the dams.

In an interview, Mbire legislator Cde Douglas Karoro confirmed that his constituency had received 300 bags of cement.

Last Friday, they toured the constituency with Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) engineers, who pegged the site where the first dam is supposed to be constructed.

“Currently, we are working on the earth dams. As a constituency, we received cement from the Ministry of Environment(Water and Climate) for that purpose.

“From the earth dams, the community will derive benefits that include water for nutritional gardens. The Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate will provide fish for the earth dams,” said Cde Karoro.

Speaking during the tour, an engineer from Zinwa Engineer Nicholas Chivende said it was imperative for the community to be united for the success of the project.

“It is the desire of Government to improve people’s lives, hence the availing of material for the construction of these dams.

Zinwa is there to supervise all the work at each and every stage, but the most important thing is the success of the project.

“In many areas where Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is commissioning projects, she is always urging communities to work together for the transformation of their lives and you should also do the same,” said Eng Chivende.