Mbire man dies at the hands of nephew

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A Mbire man whose sorghum field was grazed by a herd of cattle was fatally assaulted by his nephew after he expressed his disgruntlement over the issue.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe said the deceased, Last Mutematsaka, is the accused, Kero Dick’s uncle.

Inspector Mundembe said on April 22 this year at around 3 pm, Dick’s mother, Eriza Chiunye (45), drove a herd of cattle into Mutematsaka’s sorghum field.

A furious Mutematsaka exchanged words with Chiunye. She went home and told her son about the altercation.

Armed with an iron bar, Dick, who was intoxicated, confronted Mutematsaka, accusing him of insulting his mother.

He struck Mutematsaka several times on the stomach and groin until he became unconscious.

His wife, Maria Chipiwe, rushed Mutematsaka to Chikafa Clinic where he was treated and discharged.

The following day, Mutematsaka’s condition deteriorated and he was rushed to Chitsungo Hospital.

He died on April 24.

Inspector Mundembe appealed to members of the public to solve their differences amicably and avoid resorting to violence.

“People need to seek the assistance of mediators or report to the police whenever they face some challenges in resolving disputes,” he said.