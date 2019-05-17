Mbira lovers in for a treat as top groups reunite in city

Arts Reporter

It will be a time of mbira vibes tonight at La-Rouge in Wetsgate when Mbira DzeNharira and Mawungira eNharira share the stage.

Friday mbira slots have become popular with fans at La-Rouge and Mbira DzeNharira has served fans religiously over the past months.

Tonight the group invites its splinter part Mawungira eNharira for a reunion that has raised expectations for a spectacular outing.

Last time the groups merged to form one outfit and many mbira lovers enjoyed the style.

Tonight they come as separate entities with one mission – to take mbira lovers through a memorable night of dance.

Mawungira eNharira and Mbira DzeNharira are regarded as the best mbira groups in the country and many followers of the genre should be looking forward to an exciting event.

The gwenyambiras are credited for popularising mbira music when they recorded their successful albums as original Mbira DzeNharira before the split that gave birth to Mawungira eNharira.

Tendai “Samaita” Gahamadze will be leading his Mbira DzeNharira in their usual Friday slot while Tichaona “Nyamasvisva” MaAfrika and his Mawungira eNharira come as guests.

It is expected that the groups will have one or two songs jointly to remind people of the original group that shook the industry with songs like “Ndoenda KwaAmbuya” and “Zvowoenda Harare”.

Speaking about the show, Samaita said they are happy to host their friends in a show that will take people down memory lane.

“We have done this before and people know what to expect when we come together. It is going to be one of those shows that people will remember forever,” said Nyamasvisva.

“We will do the best and surpass the standards that we set before. People have been asking for these reunion shows and we respect what our fans want. We are doing this for them because they make us who we are through their support.”

Nyamasvisva said they have prepared something special for their fans and they will unleash a surprise.

“We have shared the stage with Samaita on numerous occasions. We have performed together at La-Rouge and we see this as another opportunity to show people that mbira music can speak to the inner soul,” said Nyamasvisva.

“We have prepared something great for this show and our fans will see something they have never seen before. It will be a surprise. We are working on new projects and we will also give fans a taste of the upcoming material.”

An official at La-Rouge said the mbira shows are being received well. He said the combination between Samaita and Nyamasvisva works magic at the venue.

“Everytime they have a joint show something big happens. Fans always request that wen keep doing these joint shows. It is a good response to our concepts. We are confident that something bigger will happen at this weekend’s show,” he said.