Breaking News
BREAKING: Cholera outbreak hits Mt Darwin

BREAKING: Cholera outbreak hits Mt Darwin

About 20 suspected cases of cholera have been reported in Mt Darwin district in Mashonaland Central.

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Mbida D bounces back

27 Nov, 2018 - 12:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Mbida D bounces back Mbida D

The Herald

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter
Ruwa based Zimdancehall musician Mbida D, real name Gift Zimbita, has bounced back with a singles collection recorded under Oskid production.

He made his name in his teenage years with songs denouncing the abuse of drugs and Satanism in 2008. The 14 singles compilation dubbed ‘Baddest Empire’ has songs like ‘Kwandabva Kure’, ‘Stop Crying’, ‘Batai Batai’ ‘Black Woman’, ‘Handina Kumbokukanganwai’ and popular hit ‘Dry Mouth’ among others.

The singer who has spent 10 years in hibernation, cited lack of exposure and financial constraints among other challenges which affected him in the arts sector.

However, he has now romped in teacher cum music critic Victor Dekeya as his manager. He is working on an album set to be released in 2019.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, manager Dekeya said his artist was ready to take the stage back.

“Music remains his passion. He didn’t quit music though but during that time, the genre was fast growing and as a teenager he wanted to finish school first. “So far we have staged some major shows across Harare and have received overwhelming response from radio stations and the sector. I have taken him to grooming and deportment lessons, as you know the genre is associated with a lot of connotations and I believe he is set to change that face,” said Dekeya.

He said that Mbida D is more inspired by societal settings.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting