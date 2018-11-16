Mbeu, Diamond Musica combine at Bar Rouge

Arts Correspondent

Rhumba group Diamond Musica will share the stage with Mbeu at Bar Rouge tomorrow.

It will be a mixture of genres as the musicians take turns to serenade fans with their songs throughout the night.

Diamond Musica is currently doing well with its duet with Oliver Mtukudzi titled “Bhutsu”. The song has proved that Diamond Musica still has popularity in the industry.

“Bhutsu” is about people who spend a lot during weekends to the extent of failing to get bus fare to go to work the following Monday.

Diamond Musica leader Pisthou Lumiere said they are happy with the response of the song so far.

“We are glad that our song ‘Bhutsu’ has attracted so much attention. At most of our shows the song is making waves. It is a good sign and we know that people will also love it at our show at Bar Rouge,” said Lumiere.

“We want to thank Dr Mtukudzi for agreeing to be part of the song. It has really made it a good song and people have urged us to do more collaborations.”Tomorrow’s show will take many people down memory lane when Mbeu and Diamond Musica performed at Bar Rouge.

The musicians have staged good shows at the venue and organisers of the event said bringing them together will ensure variety.

“The musicians have had good shows at the place and we know that their fans will love it when they come as a combination. It promises to be a good show and we invite people to come in their numbers for the event,” said Spencer Sahumani of Bar Rouge.