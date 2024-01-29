  • Today Mon, 29 Jan 2024

Mberengwa man (22) on the run after murdering girlfriend (39)

Midlands Bureau

Police in Mberengwa have launched a manhunt for a 22-year-old man who allegedly murdered his 30-year-old girlfriend he was cohabiting with.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Insp Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred in the Chief Nyamhondo area in Mberengwa last Friday night.

“Allegations are that the now deceased, Dadirai Mudarikwa(39) was cohabiting with the 22-year-old suspect Stanely Mahachi, when the two had an argument on Friday night while in the bedroom.

“The suspect is said to have then used a spade to hit Dadirai several times on the head and she died.”

Insp Mahoko said Mahachi left the homestead after committing the crime.

