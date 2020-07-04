Mbare now a time bomb for spreading Covid-19

Kudakwashe Mugari, Deputy News Editor

With heightened concerns over a spike in Covid-19 cases, activities in Mbare today show high levels of complacency as most people thronging the in their thousands are caring less about the dangers of contracting the deadly pandemic, which has claimed over 529 000 lives with more than 11 million confirmed cases globally.

When The Herald visited Mbare Musika and the vegetable market this morning, all signs point to the fact that life has returned to near normal levels with the majority of people throwing caution to the wind in upholding Covid-19 preventative regulation.

Physical distancing was non-existent, while many were either without masks or simply donned the masks improperly, placing them on their chins.

Vendors selling clothes, bananas, tomatoes and other accessories were crowded along the Rufaro Stadium precast.

Also in sight were kombis without number plates tauting for passengers.

At traffic lights near the ZBC along Simon Mazorodze Road, kombis blocked one lane competing for passengers coming from Mbare Market and headed to Glen View, Glen Norah, Highfield and Budiriro.

The situation was the same at the corner of Seke and Dieppe roads, commonly referred to as paCoca Cola, where kombis plying Mutare and Mutoko routes were illegally loading passengers at ease.

Zimbabwe’s neighbour South Africa remains Africa’s most seriously hit with over 177 124 confirmed cases and 2 952 death as of Saturday morning (today).

Most of Zimbabwe’s cases being recorded now are returnees from South Africa and Botswana.