Mbare man arrested for selling alcohol to minors

Crime Reporter

A Mbare man has been arrested for selling alcohol to juveniles on Christmas Day.The development comes after police recently identified and were conducting investigations on some unscrupulous beer outlets and individuals countrywide who were allegedly selling alcohol to juveniles on Christmas Day.

According to police, the law will take its course on some of these beer outlets, including having their licences cancelled.

This came after several videos were circulating on social media in which children were seen abusing alcohol.

In one of the incidents which occurred in the city, police have since identified two of the children while investigations to identify the other eight are still in progress.

Police said the beer outlet owners were likely to face prosecution once investigations have been completed.

On Wednesday, police said they had identified two minors aged 13 and 11 years who were part of a group of children seen abusing alcohol in a video clip that has gone viral on social media.

The footage was taken in central Harare and investigations into how the minors got the alcohol have intensified.

Their parents have also been located while investigations are also in progress to identify the other children.

Police said investigations have also revealed that these children had earlier on been seen interacting with some women who were sitting nearby and they suspect that they could have been their mothers.

Although it was still not clear, police suspect that their mothers could have been the ones who had been bringing them to the city to conduct street begging, vending and other misdemeanours.