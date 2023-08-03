Mazowe embraces President’s rural modernisation drive

Mash Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga (left), Mazowe Rural District Council chairperson Mr John Mudzonga (centre) and his Chief executive officer Mr Liberty Mufandaedza (right) follow proceedings at the Mazowe District Business and Investment Conference held last week

INSPIRED by President Mnangagwa’s vision for rural areas to become fully modernised, Mazowe District, which is the gateway to Mashonaland Central province is making waves as a fast-developing region.

Just a week after President Mnangagwa was in Mashonaland Central for the Zanu PF Star Rally in Centenary on July 22, Mazowe Rural District Council (MRDC) last Friday took heed of the President’s rural industrialisation call by hosting a business conference that showcased opportunities available for investment.

With a population of about 500 000 people, Mazowe is a predominantly rural area, but it is navigating the path to become an ultra-modern district.

To date, Mvurwi, which used to be part of the MRDC, has become a fully-fledged town, after it acquired town status.

Mazowe district has six ready-to-take-off towns namely Concession, Glendale, Mazowe, Mount Pleasant Heights, Christon Bank and Nzvimbo Growth Point.

Over 200 representatives of different companies from within and outside the country took part at last Friday’s Mazowe Business and Investment Conference, underlying how President Mnangagwa’s call for rural industrialisation is wooing domestic and transnational investor interest.

In an interview, MRDC chief executive Mr Liberty Mufandaedza revealed that potentially, Mazowe has an economy worth US$25 billion, which is waiting to be exploited.

“This figure of US$25 billion is according to profiling carried out by the Commonwealth Local Governance Forum. Mazowe has immense potential in various sectors such as mining, agriculture, tourism, real estate development, health, ICT and many more. We are located only about 20 kilometres from Harare and we are also close to the new city under construction in Mt Hampden.

“We have 42 different minerals in the district. We held this investment expo to implement the President’s Vision 2030 because Mazowe is ready to take-off for urbanisation and industrialisation,” he said.

Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavunga explained that while Mazowe is a rural district, the area is speedily transforming through implementing President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

She said for decades, Mashonaland Central had been lagging behind in terms of modernisation, until the Second Republic’s policies galvanised the province to progress.

“The Second Republic through the able leadership of President Mnangagwa seeks to modernise rural communities so as to obtain improved productivity, higher social economic equality and stability in social economic development. Any well-meaning citizen must applaud what the President is spearheading because in the end rural industrialisation leads to urbanisation and employment creation necessitating improved standards of living as we move towards an upper-middle income economy by 2030,” she said.

Senator Mavhunga said the focus for growth in previous years used to be on rural service centres but now, full-throttle rural industrialisation and urbanisation is the new order.

She added: “Let me applaud Mazowe rural district council for transforming Mvurwi into a town. As you are aware, massive development is now flowing into Mvurwi. That’s what l would want to see across the district and indeed across the whole province.”

At the investment conference, countless multimillion-dollar investment proposals were made. This year’s event was the second expo by the MRDC after the first one was successfully held in 2019.

Homelux skyscrapers

Leading real estate company Homelux plans to transform Mazowe through building high rise buildings across the district. This is in line with Government new policy that requires 40 percent of all new property investments to be built going-up to maximise land use.

In its pitch, Homelux appealed for land to build 12-floor skyscrapers in Mazowe.

Homelux founder Mr Justin Machibaya said they also have plans to invest in cluster homes for the elderly and a unique retirement home.

“Mazowe is one of the best places to be in Zimbabwe. I do believe that Mazowe can be a US$25 billion economy.

“Our plan is to build going-up and make maximum use of land, which is a finite resource. The retirement estate that we plan to build will not be an ordinary old people’s home, as it will include farming activities and a dam,” he said.

Mega Solar Plant

Concession Energy Resources, a company that participated at the Mazowe expo in 2019 has partnered investors in the United States to invest in a 6.27 MW Solar PV Plant in Concession.

Expected to cost about US$6 million, the project is at an advanced stage of implementation. To date, almost 80 percent of all regulatory paperwork, including licensing by the Environmental Management Agency has been done. A representative of the company, based in the US, Mr Sifiso Mathwasa said they expect to commence operations next year, as the bulk of equipment has been purchased.

“We expect to have been fully licensed within the next 90 days, thus paving the way for construction to commence towards the last quarter of 2023. We anticipate the Plant to be operational by June 2024.

“We are pleased to reveal that all equipment for the project is already packed in containers, in the USA and China and ready for shipment to Zimbabwe once the project has been granted National Project Status,” he said.

He revealed that the project is expected to save the country over US$35 million in electricity imports, in its 25-year lifespan.

“Even though project name plate is at 6.27MW, we are anticipating to increase capacity to 15 MW within the first year of commissioning as we are using the latest technology in the solar industry, with modules that has a capacity of 1,000wats per panel, the first in Zimbabwe. As a result, we can more than double output on the same land size,” he said.

Mbuya Nehanda Museum and Cultural Village

The Hwata Trust, has proposed to construct a museum and cultural village in honour of Mbuya Nehanda, as part of preserving shrines where the revered spiritual leader of the fight against colonialism lived.

Spokesperson of the Hwata Trust, Professor Mark Zaranyika said it is befitting to construct the museum in Mazowe Valley.

“We want to build a structure called a Reflective Centre in Mazowe. This will chronicle the history of Mbuya Nehanda.

“It will be tourist site, where people can take part in various recreational activities, while getting to know the full history of Mbuya Nehanda,” he said.

Prof Zaranyika said several areas where Mbuya Nehanda performed historical acts in Mazowe, have not been accorded due prominence.

He said they also plan to set up a cultural village and game reserve stretching from Mazowe Dam. The game reserve will principally comprise of the Eland, a sacred animal which represents Mbuya Nehanda’s totem (Mhofu).

Mazowe Citrus Conference Centre, Suspension bridge and Helipad

Mazowe Citrus said they have set aside an initial US$2 million, to kick start several projects around the Mazowe Dam.

The company intends to build a conference centre on top of the mountain top overlooking Mazowe Dam. They also plan to construct a helipad with capacity to accommodate five helicopters to attract the jet-set clientele.

Mr Tapera Mazodza, a representative of Mazowe Citrus said they also have plans for a bird sanctuary which will have exclusive types of bird species.

A suspended bridge will be built to connect the two mountains.

“We want to start on these projects as soon as possible. We have set aside the cash. We are only waiting for the necessary approvals,” Mr Mazodza revealed.

Modern school and sports academy

Economist and former Chief of Investments and Corporate Affairs officer at the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency Mr Tino Kambasha proposed a world class education centre.

“This will be a world class school, different from other schools. It will focus more on skills development and developing the various skill sets of students. We are planning to have the ground-breaking ceremony for this school before year end.

“The school will have a sports academy and retreat centre big enough to accommodate sports people seeking escape from big city noise,” he said.

Since 1980, Mashonaland Central has been a Zanu PF stronghold and the modernisation drive being undertaken in the province is likely to embolden the people to continue to vote for the ruling party in the August 23 elections.