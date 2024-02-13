Mazowe councillor remanded in custody for stealing Pfumvudza fertiliser

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

A Mazowe councillor from Ward 6, was yesterday arraigned before the court for allegedly stealing 100 bags of fertiliser under the Presidential Inputs Scheme (Pfumvudza) meant for distribution to villagers.

Cllr Shamie Sande (51), was charged together with Tachiona Sorotiya (45) who is the Zanu PF chairperson for Gonhi district in Mazowe North constituency.

Concession Magistrate Mrs Charity Maunga remanded the duo in custody until March 13.

The state led by Prosecutor Mr Tafirenyika alleges that on 12 January 2024, ward 6 was allocated a consignment of 600 x 50kg bags of urea fertiliser by GMB Nzvimbo depot for distribution to villagers.

The consignment was received and signed for by Sande, on dispatch vouchers 18709, 18711, 18712 with 12,5 tonnes and 5 tonnes respectively.

Sande is alleged to have then assigned Sorotiya, his secretary, to take 500 x 50 kg bags of fertiliser to villagers in ward 6 whilst he was advised to leave behind 100 bags at GMB Nzvimbo depot for collection the following day.

The state further revealed that on the 13th of January at around 1630hrs, Sorotiya went to the GMB depot to collect the remaining 100 bags using Ernest Musora’s Mitsubishi Canter truck registration number AAX 9418.

After collecting the 100 bags, Sande allegedly instructed Sorotiya to divert the fertiliser to Nzvimbo Growth Point where the loot was shared.

Sande allegedly got 20 x 50 kgs, Sorotiya 18 x50kgs, Stanley Mutizwa 16 x 50kgs, Namatirayi Mabharani 2 x 50kgs, Ernest Musora 4 x 50kgs and Paul Chisambira got 4 x 50kgs. Charles Mtetwa, Paul Chisambiro and Memory Chamika also got 35 x 50kgs.

The matter came to light on 8 February, when an anonymous caller advised the informant, Tsungai Makumbe, the Member of Parliament for Mazowe North who is also the complainant in the case.

Police at Chombira instituted investigations into the matter resulting in the arrest of the accused who failed to account for the stolen bags valued at US$4 600 which has not since been recovered.