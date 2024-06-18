  • Today Tue, 18 Jun 2024

Mazowe a hotspot for teen pregnancies, STI, HIV infections

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

There has been an increase in new HIV infections, gender-based violence and teen pregnancies in Mazowe due to individuals flocking the district for gold mining activities.
The culprits are usually away from their families and end up preying on young girls and engaging in reckless sexual behaviour.

As a result, Mazowe has become a hotspot for new HIV infections, teen pregnancies, and GBV in Mashonaland Central.

To address these issues, the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) has launched a Mazowe chapter to reach out to women.

Their main aim is to provide information to rural women on their rights and GBV.

WCoZ vice-chairperson, Mrs Charity Mandishona emphasized the importance of their programs, including the gender champion programmes involving men.

