MAZ Charity Golf tees off

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE Marketers Association of Zimbabwe, (MAZ) will be hosting the seventh edition of the MAZ Charity Golf today at the ZRP Golf Club.

The drive behind the event is to encourage marketers to use the platform to network and also contribute to charity.

This year’s fundraising objective is roofing, plastering and painting of Masasa Clinic in Buhera district.

MAZ Head marketing and operations, Enia Zimunya said the Charity Golf Day is a corporate social responsibility initiative that involves marketers as they seek to make a difference in the communities.

“As MAZ this year we decided to shift to the health sector targeting Manicaland province where we want to assist in the construction of Masasa Clinic in Buhera.

“Proceeds from the golf tournament will go towards the refurbishment of this clinic in a bid to make a difference to the people in Buhera area,” said Zimunya.

Masasa clinic has a catchment area covering 40 villages.

Zimunya said golfers and corporate teams are welcome to the event.

“Therefore, our target is to raise funds for roofing, plastering and painting of Masasa clinic from the Charity Golf Day. We are therefore inviting golfers and corporate teams to come and join us to fulfill this obligation by playing with us on the 21st of July (today),” said Zimunya.

The inaugural MAZ Charity Golf Day was held in 2017 and since then the Association has not looked back, making it an annual event. The charity initiatives are rotated in provinces annually.

The Association has over the years been involved in different corporate social responsibility initiatives through the MAZ Charity Golf tournament.

MAZ through the ‘donate a shoe’ campaign donated 300 pairs of shoes to Chokera Primary School in Masvingo in 2018 and Matthew Rusike Children’s Home where over 300 pairs of shoes were donated in 2019.

In 2020, MAZ donated sunscreen lotions worth thousands of dollars to the Albino Association of Zimbabwe after hosting Charity Golf Day under the theme ‘donate a hat campaign’.

The initial plan was to raise funds to purchase 10 000 sun hats for people with Albinism but the cause was then changed to buy sunscreen lotions as they were very expensive and a basic need for them.

In 2021, the event was held under the theme ‘prison campaign’ an initiative that sought to raise funds to purchase toiletries and blankets for prison inmates in Mashonaland West province.

The donation of blankets, groceries and toiletries was handed over to Chinhoyi prison after the tournament.

And last year’s theme was ‘Rescue a teen from substance abuse’ and the Association partnered with Teen Rescue Mission, a non-profit organisation based in Chitungwiza.

Teen Rescue mission sought assistance for the construction of a fowl run to assist the youths in the area by equipping them with self-help projects in order for them to stay away from drugs. MAZ has since handed over the fowl run to Teen Rescue Mission.