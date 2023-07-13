Mayweather arrives in Zim

Floyd Mayweather dances to some traditional music from Hwamanda Dance Troop upon arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Gilbert Munetsi Sports Correspondent

Floyd “Money” Mayweather finally jetted into the country for a two-day visit dubbed “Homeland Tour”.

He arrived aboard his private jet, Air Mayweather, around 0830hrs and was entertained to some traditional music by Hwamanda Dance Troop from Mufakose.

He was donning a scarf with Zimbabwe national colours.

After a dance routine to some Jerusarema vibes, he asked for a reed woven dish into which he, in typical “Money” fashion, deposited US$100, $50 and $20 notes.

He was then whisked into a white Royce Rolls model vehicle under police escort, en-route to his hotel in the city centre.

Also in tow were 15 branded posh cars which formed a sizeable convoy befitting a personality of his stature.

Later in the day, Mayweather is expected to visit Mabvuku for an interactive engagement with the folk there before watching a national title contest at Number 1 Grounds.

Aliyah Phiri fights Ndodana Ncube for the vacant super-featherweight championship which is being promoted by Delta Force Academy.

Also watching the fight will be the best heavyweight boxer to emerge from the African continent, Harry Simon (31-0) who tomorrow will be in the corner of his son, Harry Jnr, for a non-title bout at the Venue in Avondale.

And in the evening a talk show and dinner winds up Mayweather’s programme before he leaves for Johannesburg, South Africa for the last part of his two-nation leg.

There had earlier been a couple of changes to Money’s travel itinerary that culminated in two postponements.

He was first deemed to arrive at 1000hrs, and the time was shifted to 10pm last night.

However, organisers cited some logistical challenges, but eventually managed to fulfill their promise of having Mayweather come to Zimbabwe.

He comes to Harare courtesy of businessman-cum-politician, Scott Sakupwanya, who has also landed a contract to market Mayweather’s TMT brand.