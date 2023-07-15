Mayweather: An all-weather friend

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Lifestyle Editor

How much do you know about the retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather, outside his career?

Mayweather is not just a retired professional boxer, but he is both a repository of wealth and a fountain of knowledge on business.

His social and business networks spreads across the globe, including the United States that it may not be surprising that he may have access to President Joe Bidden if he so wishes.

Mayweather is so rich that he can even go to one of the posh shops in Beverly Hills, the Peter Marco, and purchase jewellery worth US$5 million and that deal will be done in less than an hour.

It is also not a secret that Mayweather has a penchant for watches.

Collectively, his priceless possessions of watches are worth a whopping $18 million, a collection that he can wear 30 days in a row, each day with its own carat level and design.

Despite all that wealth, the retired boxer has remained humble.

His humility was clearly displayed on Thursday, when he jetted at Robert Mugabe International Airport in his private jet, much to the jubilation of the organising team, who welcomed him.

For a renowned international millionaire, Mayweather did not remain aloof as many would have expected, but he immediately started dancing, blending flawless with the coterie of business tycoons and other people who had come to witness the grand arrival of the retired boxer.

There was a man, who had prepared his journey such that he even briefly stopped in Paris to buy a complete Louis Vuitton click suit.

He immediately posted on his social media, “Quick cellphone photoshoot while shopping in Paris before heading to Africa,” he said.

That was the suit he arrived in Zimbabwe wearing.

The news of his arrival created so much excitement on social media, what with his pictures flying all over, hours before he landed.

Mayweather immediately went to Mabvuku for a Meet and Greet tour, where he has welcomed by hundreds who had been patiently waiting to meet him.

His whirlwind but eventful tour ended with a dinner at local hotel, which was strictly by invitation and attended by the who’s and who of Harare.

Among the invited guests were prominent business tycoons, diplomats, and the local sports authorities.

The invited guests, did not only partake in some of the palatable dishes served at the dinner, but they were also mesmerised by his level of intellect as he shared nuggest of wisdom on business, during a brief but interactive session dubbed “Talk with Mayweather”.

Having visited a country which is endowed with some of the best tourist attractions and wild life, there was no way Mayweather would have left the country without interfacing with nature.

Yesterday, Mayweather spent a good three hours, admiring different wild animals among them lions, pangolin, hyenas, impalas and giraffes among others at Wild Is Life in Harare.

He even had an opportunity to feed one of the giraffes, describing the experience as “ amazing”.

What came out clearly from the retired boxer’s visit to Zimbabwe is that Mayweather is the embodiment of success, riches, and glory which he has enjoyed all his life.

From generating several massive PPV events to producing the richest fight ever in the sport’s history, Mayweather does not need to worry about putting food on his table anymore.

Well, that will quite be an understatement, as Mayweather has achieved way more than that.

He is one of the all-time richest athletes in the world according to Forbes ranking. His flamboyant lifestyle is a direct reflection of the success he has enjoyed for a meaningful period.

Floyd Mayweather does not hesitate to flaunt his riches and has several luxury possessions to tout.

His massive garage and luxurious mansions speak for themselves. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather’s jewellery collection is also worth noting.

The undefeated boxer has an eye for jewellery, especially diamonds.

He has several diamond-studded watches, bracelets, chains, and much more.

He came, saw, conquered, and created lasting memories for those he interacted with.