‘Mayor of Istanbul’ in Harare: Meet Styllz

Tafadzwa Zimoyo-Acting Entertainment Editor

He teases fans on social media with his witty jokes and sense of humour. Everything he does to win attention, happens effortlessly.

For fashion and events management guru, Prince Farai Mudzingwa, otherwise known as Styllz, bringing together A-List guests under one roof in his Turkish base of Istanbul has become a new calling.

Now an overseas promoter, this lad continues to win the hearts of many.

He earned the moniker ‘Mayor of Istanbul’ owing to his amazing exploits when it comes to hospitality.

The moniker, Styllz, emanated from his penchant for fashion and elegance.

“He got a taste of fashion and I like his sense and style. He is bringing the A- game when it comes to dressing, matching his hairstyle. I wonder how many hair dyes does he have? It is my dream to meet Styllz, please come to Zimbabwe,” said one fan identified as Moesha-Boo, on his Instagram page during one of his live interviews.

Well, more names continue to trail this Zimbabwean lad who has settled well overseas.

Not only has he settled in Turkey, but he is now calling the shots when it comes to event management and planning.

In short, meet our own jewel in fashion and events management, Prince Farai Mudzingwa, aka Styllz.

After touching the hearts of many on social media and entertainment circles, there is no doubt many would be itching to know this lad.

The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle caught up with Styllz, who was at the Rainbow Towers, busy with the socialite Hillary Makaya “MKY” launch, for which he has been assisting in planning.

He had also come to grace the event.

“I came here two months ago as I was invited by Hillary Makaya to come and assist her skincare launch,” said Styllz. “I grew up in Harare. I went to Cyprus in 2014 to study law at Near East University in Cyprus.

“I later moved to Turkey and because of my good relationship with people and bringing people together through entertainment, they gave me the name Mayor of Istanbul.

“I have met a couple of celebrities, but Ruger is my favourite celebrity. He graced my birthday last year and from there I see him as a brother, he inspires me and he is down to earth, a very humble young man.”

Promoting other people’s events should be something that is not done for free.

“Yes, I do charge for appearances, it’s simple,” said Styllz.

“I’m a promoter. If I post an event, which means I’m promoting the event and the promoter is earning out of it, which means advertisement.

“So, I have to get my share of that event, it’s simply breaking the bread, we all have to eat.”

Besides all the following on social media, Styllz still has short- and long- term plans.

“In five years to come, I am going to be one of the biggest African promoters and also a successful businessman.

“I have interest in the mining and fuel industries.

“I’m also a fashion designer, I dress myself.”

Now that he is back in the country, Styllz is also proud about where he stays.

“I’m staying in Harare and I’m in Zimbabwe for the MKY launch,” he said. “Hillary Makaya is family and we met in Singapore and our vision is to change the game.

“We want to put Zimbabwe on the map, she is a model host and I am a promoter, so we work together in the entertainment industry.”

To those who might be crushing on Styllz, you can still keep your hopes alive.

“I’m not married and I’m not dating anyone at the moment.”

However, Styllz is uncomfortable with cyber bullying in Harare.

“The Zimbabwean social media, especially bloggers, can portray people wrongly” he said.

“You don’t have to meet a person because we have allowed bloggers to define people on their pages.

“Some people are not as bad as they are portrayed on these blogs because bloggers are after content and growing following.

“Sadly, achievements are not being posted the way they post negative news. Why do people only have one side of that person?

“It’s rare to see a post which just praises an individual for what they have achieved, most people you will start to know them because of certain drama and that will overshadow their achievements.”

Styllz believes in soft life which enables him to make decisions independently.

“Soft life is the opposite of hard life where you make decisions that leave you stress free and vibrating higher,” he said.

“Some of us didn’t grow up with everything and it’s your choice to go after the life you want; it’s not your parents’ responsibility. So, if life was hard back then, you have the capacity to change your life through working hard and live the life you want.”

Besides all his antics, Styllz is God- fearing, which he says helps him to stay in shape.

“I stay in shape because I pray a lot and my God provides and he doesn’t allow me to lack,” he said.