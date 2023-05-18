  • Today Wed, 17 May 2023

May commodity prices

Agriculture Commodity Prices
Product Description Price
Potato/Pocket Chat US$2.50-US$3
Small US$3-US$4
Medium US$6
Large US$7-us$8
Extra large US$11
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$20-US$23
Wooden box US$3-US$4
Plastic dish US$1.50-US$2
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.50-US$1
Covo/bundle US$3
Rape/bundle US$2.50
Tsunga/bundle US$2.50
Beetroot/bundle  US$0.50-US$1
Onions -10kg pocket US$4-US$6
Onions -bundle US$1
Onions -60kg bag US$20-US$22
Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1
Muboora
English Cucumber US$1
Cauliflower/kg US$1.50
Brocoli/kg US$1.50
Chilli pepper/kg $1
Lettuce head US$0.50-US$1
Ginger/kg US$1.50
Garlic/kg US$1-US$2
Turmeric/kg US$2.50
Okra/5litre tin US$2-US$4
Egg plant US$1
Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1.50-US$2
Mushroom wild/bucket
Red and Yellow pepper US$1.50-US$2
Matemba 20 litre tin US$39-US$45
Matemba 30kg bucket US$235
Madora 20 litre tin US$28-US$30
Madora 60kg bag US$220-US$230
Sugar beans 20L bucket US$20
Soyachunks  5kg US$2-US$3
Munyemba bucket  US$7–US$8
Munyevhe bucket US$14-US$16
Mutsine bucket US$15-US$16
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$3-US$5
Sweet potato 60kg bag US$18-US$20
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$6
Magogoya 60kg bag US$25
Butternuts 60kg bag US$45-US$50
Carrots 60KG US$30
Green pepper 60 kg bag  US$25-US$30
Cucumber 60KG  US18-US$20
Fine beans 60kg bag US$30
Peas 20 litre tin US$25-US$30
Green mealies DOZEN US$2.50
Sugar cane Bundle (18-25) US$3-US$6
Masawu BUCKET US$1.50
Matohwe 5litre tin
Nyii 5litre tin US$1.50
Mawuyu 5litre tin US$1-US$2
Apple box US$18-US$20
Avocado Single US$0.20-US$0.50
Banana crate US$10
Grapes PUNNET US$2
Apricots box US$10-us$12
peaches crate US$12-US$15
strawberries pNNET US$2
Oranges BOX US$16-$18
Naartgies POCKET US$3-US$5
Pears box US$18-US$20
Strawberry pallet US$1
Rusika (Tamarind) pallet
Pawpaw Single Us$1-US$2
Nectarines pallet
Coconut Single US$1-US$2
Water melon Single US$1- US$4
Leaches pallet
Plum Box US$10
Tsubvu 5LITRE US$2-US$2.50
Pine Apple Box US$10
Lemon bucket US$6
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$5-US$6
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$20
Shelled groundnuts bucket US$5-US$6
Unshelled groundnuts bucket US$5-US$6
Nyimo shelled bucket US$30-US$32
Fresh nyimo bucket US$12-US$14
Soyabean bucket US$12-US$14
Wheat bucket US$10
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Sunflower bucket US$10-US$12
Finger millet (Zviyo) bucket   US$18-US$20
Mhunga bucket US$10
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$40
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$20
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$6-US$8
Horned cucumber 60 litre tin US$18-US$20
Broiler Mother US$7-US$8
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$7
Offlayer each US$3-US$4
Road runner hens each US$4-US$6
Road runner cocks each US$5-US$6
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$7
Ducks each US$9-US$12
Turkey each US$10-US$25
Pigeons each US$1.5-US$2
Rabbits each US$7-US$12
Eggs (small) crate US$2.50-US$2.80
Eggs (medium) crate US$2.90-US$3.30
Eggs (large) crate US$3.70-US$4

