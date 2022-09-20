Mawere rallies triathlon team

Ellina Mhlanga-Senior Sports Reporter

WITH just a few days before the Africa Triathlon Championships roar into life in Agadir, Morocco, Zimbabwe’s captain Makanaka Mawere is upbeat they will rise to the challenge when they compete with other top athletes this weekend.

The team is expected to arrive in Morocco this afternoon.

Zimbabwe have a team of 11 athletes for the event.

Mawere is going into the competition with an open mind and is confident they will do well as a team.

“I think I am ready mentally. I don’t know how I am physically because I haven’t been able to train as much as I would have liked to given school commitments and studying. But I tried my best to train as much as I could.

“I have got very high hopes for the team. I know a lot of them have been training hard, everyone has been training hard and we have got so much talent in this team. So I am excited to see how well we can do and I know that we will do well,” said Mawere.

Mawere is captain together with George Ascott for this tour.

“It’s been great leading this team. I love all these people and I am close with all of them.

“It’s just been great seeing how much work everyone has been putting in and trying to give some tips and tricks like that I have from past experiences. And it just means a lot because I like the sport and I enjoy being around these people,” said Mawere.