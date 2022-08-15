Mawere, Ascott appointed captains for Morocco tour

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

MAKANAKA Mawere and George Ascott are set to lead Zimbabwe’s triathlon team at the 2022 Africa Triathlon Championships in Morocco next month after they were named team captains.

The championships are scheduled for September 23 to 25 in Agadir, Morocco.

The national association made the announcement over the weekend.

“With only a few weeks left until the team departs for Morocco and following consultations with the national coach, the president and executive board of Triathlon Zimbabwe wish to confirm that Makanaka Mawere and George Ascott have been selected and appointed as the team captains for the upcoming tour to Morocco.

“There is no doubt that these fine young athletes will take their appointments seriously and will assist the coach and tour manager before, during and after the tour,” read part of the statement by Triathlon Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe are set to field athletes in the Under-19 Sprint Ladies (Elite Junior), Under-17 Youth A Super Sprint boys and girls, Under-15 Youth B Super Sprint boys and girls.

Mawere is going to compete in the Under-19 Sprint Ladies and Ascott will compete in the under-17 Youth A Super Sprint boys.

Africa Triathlon Championships Team

Under-19 Sprint Ladies: Makanaka Mawere, Emma Lidsba, Brooklyn Tippet

Under-17 Youth A Super Sprint boys: George Ascott, Matipa Mawere

Under-17 Youth A Super Sprint Girls: Emma Lidsba, Brooklyn Tippett

Under-15 Youth B Super Sprint Boys: Rohnan Nicholson, Callum Smith

Under-15 Youth B Super Sprint Girls: Anje Van As, Tayleigh Taylor, Nicole Madya.