Mavunga in second five-wicket haul

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ALL-ROUNDER Mitchell Mavunga produced a stunning five-wicket haul at Old Hararians today as Alliance Health Eagles Women completed a double over Tuskers Women with a five-wickets victory in the Women’s T20 Cup.

Mavunga was voted Player of the Match following her 5-11. This was her second fiver of the tournament, with the first, ironically, coming again against Tuskers Women in the opening match.

She was in devastating form as Eagles bowled their opponents for a meagre 40 runs inside 13.4 overs before racing to victory, for the loss of five wickets and with 53 balls remaining.

Nomvelo Sibanda did well with the ball for Tuskers Women with her 4-17. However, Tuskers Women are still to register a win in the tournament.

Eagles Women lead the table with 30 points from their three wins in four games.

Mountaineers Women also got to 30- points following their 24 runs win over Rhinos Women at Harare Sports Club today