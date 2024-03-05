  • Today Mon, 04 Mar 2024

Mavhunga new Veterans Minister

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Senator Monica Mavhunga the new Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs replacing Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa who left the position last month.

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya announced the appointment yesterday.

“In terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Honourable Monica Mavhunga, Senator, as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect,” he said.

Minister Mavhunga was the Deputy to Cde Mutsvangwa.

