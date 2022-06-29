Mavetera sworn-in as Pan African Parliament MP

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF proportional representative for Seke-Chikomba constituency Cde Tatenda Mavetera was on Tuesday sworn-in as a member of the Pan African Parliament at its ongoing meeting in Midrand, South Africa.

Cde Mavetera replaces, Cde Barbra Rwodzi who was recently appointed Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

Cde Mavetera who is also a member of the Speaker’s pool in the National Assembly, thanked President Mnangagwa for affording youths opportunities to assume leadership positions in various sectors.

“I am grateful to His Excellency, President Mnangagwa for accommodating young people in various positions of power and for me, it’s a great honour as a young woman that we now have an opportunity to air out our views on various issues concerning women.

“The moment we speak at the Pan African Parliament level, it will cascade down to each country on the continent,” Cde Mavetera said.

She added that the appointment would also provide her an opportunity to learn through interactions with senior parliamentarians from various countries.