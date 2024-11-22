Matuke warns Zanu PF members against abusing social media

George Maponga in Masvingo

Zanu PF Secretary for Security in the Politburo, Cde Lovemore Matuke has warned party members against abusing social media to undermine the revolutionary party’s leadership.

Cde Matuke, who is also the Minister of State for National Security, said the party will flush out errant members who abuse social media.

Addressing a Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Masvingo on Friday, the Zanu PF politburo member said the ruling party will come up with new measures to guard against abuse of social media by wayward members.

He said going forward, no ruling party WhatsApp groups will be created without the blessing of the provincial chairperson in that province.

“All party WhatsApp groups should be created with the blessings of the Zanu PF provincial chairperson. We will easily track errant individuals who originate messages that attack the leadership and undermine party unity and cohesion,” he said.

“We have no problem with other public WhatsApp groups but on Zanu PF WhatsApp groups we will take action against those who use such platforms to attack the leadership. We will deal with them using the party constitution.”

Cde Matuke called on party members to remain united and respect the party leadership.

“No new sun can rise before another one has set and currently our President is Cde ED Mnangagwa,” he said.

“These other names we are hearing is the work of disloyal and divisive party members with their agendas.”

In his address at the same gathering, Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde John Paradza highlighted the need for party members to remain loyal to President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Cde Paradza also rapped errant party members who are fanning divisions in the party through unnecessary succession talk when all Zanu PF structures have reaffirmed their support for President Mnangagwa’s continued leadership.