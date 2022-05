Reference is made to an article published in The Herald online on the 14th of May 2022 headlined, “Tobacco bales up in flames”. In that article we erroneously reported that a haulage truck belonging to Swift carrying tobacco bales from Mvurwi to Harare caught fire. We have since established that the truck did not belong to Swift. We apologise unreservedly to Swift for the inconvenience caused. The error is sincerely regretted – Editor