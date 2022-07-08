Matiyenga qualifies for World Champs

08 Jul, 2022
0 Comments
Matiyenga qualifies for World Champs Tinotenda Matiyenga

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

UNITED States-based Tinotenda Matiyenga is set to represent Zimbabwe at the World Athletics Championships that gets underway next week after qualifying through the global ranking.

He qualified in the 200m event.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe were informed about his qualification by World Athletics on Thursday.

Matiyenga joins marathon runner Isaac Mpofu and triple jumper Chengetayi Mapaya at the global meet that is running from July 15 to 24 in Eugene, in Oregon, United States.

NAAZ president Tendai Tagara said they are happy with the development as they now have three athletes representing the country at the meet.

“Matiyenga Tinotenda has qualified through the global ranking. We were informed by the World Board that Tinotenda Matiyenga has qualified for the 200m. So he will be running 200m at the World Championships, in Oregon,” said Tagara.

