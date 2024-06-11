Materials for 10 SADC Summit villas now on site

Bitumen World workers construct foundations for the Villas at the New City in Mt Hampden, Harare, yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

THE construction of 18 state-of-the-art villas in Mount Hampden for high-profile guests expected in the country for the SADC Summit set for August, has moved a gear up with installation of precast walls commencing, following their arrival from Switzerland.

The materials have already been delivered to the site.

Mabetex Group, a Swiss civil engineering and construction company, is expected to start laying the precast walls, as local contractor Bitumen World, has completed the foundations for 10 single storey villas, while other works are at different stages.

The pre-stressed concrete slabs were manufactured in a factory environment in Switzerland, to allow for higher quality control, which is more effective than casting concrete on-site.

The outstanding precast walls are expected to arrive in a few days, as they are coming in batches.

Yesterday, it was observed that all hands were on deck to ensure the completion of the villas on time.

A number of people from the local community have been employed at the construction site and roads have since been opened.

Bitumen World workers were also working flat out to complete the remaining foundation works for the outstanding villas.

Several cranes were being used for the installation of the precast walls.

Deputy Chief Secretary and National Coordinator for Flagship Programmes and Projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Engineer Amos Marawa, said all panels were expected in the country by month-end.

“All the panels will be on site by June 23, since they are coming in batches,” he said.

Eng Marawa said the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works was coordinating the construction of the villas, which should be completed by mid-July.

A Bitumen World employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the works were on schedule.

“We have been contracted to do foundation works for the villas while Mabetex will do the other works. Among the 18 villas, 12 are single storey, five double storey and one with special designs called Villa A.

“There will also be a big structure, a congress wall. The material for 10 villas is already on site, and we wait for the remainder before the end of the month,” said the employee.

Mabetex recently invited President Mnangagwa to Switzerland to showcase their works.

An undertaking was later made for the company to participate in the construction of the villas and conference centre in Mt Hampden, as well as Zimbabwe’s chanceries in four missions.

Mabetex specialises in large-scale construction projects and has experience putting up and renovating historical buildings, administrative and public buildings, as well as industrial plants.

It also boasts expertise in urban development projects.