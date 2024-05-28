Matemadanda vies for war vets chairmanship

Cde Matemadanda said if voted into office, he will support the President, the entire party leadership and the Government. “My reason being that it is only Zanu PF which created ZIPRA and ZANLA which means that I am a product of those two. It binds me to Zanu PF as a united party after the amalgamation of ZANU and ZAPU.

Joseph Madzimure-Zimpapers Politics Hub

AS the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) elective congress draws closer, the association’s outgoing secretary general, Cde Victor Matemadanda, has emerged as one of the top contenders for the chairmanship position.

Cde Matemadanda is the current Zimbabwean Ambassador to Mozambique, but he was given the green light to contest for the top post by the party leadership.

The congress will be held in the Midlands province from June 14 to 16, with preparations already underway.

The last congress was held in 2013 in Masvingo where Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa and his executive were elected to lead the association.

ZNLWVA was supposed to hold its congress every five years, but that was shelved owing to other pressing issues such as the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Zanu PF congress and conferences, and the harmonised elections held last year. The elective congress is in line with the association’s constitutional requirements.

ZNLWVA’s executive led by its political commissar, Cde Joel Mureremba, is moving across the country informing members about the impending congress. In an interview, Cde Matemadanda said he was interested in serving the interest of war veterans using the correct channels.

“I indicated my interest about two-three months ago, I am in the race. I hope obviously to win.

“If someone emerges victorious I will commit myself to support the candidate as long as he/she is a pro-Zanu PF person. I know that there are some people saying the association they would lead has nothing to do with the party, Zanu PF, which is very different from what I want,” he said.

Cde Matemadanda said if voted into office, he will support the President, the entire party leadership and the Government. “My reason being that it is only Zanu PF which created ZIPRA and ZANLA which means that I am a product of those two. It binds me to Zanu PF as a united party after the amalgamation of ZANU and ZAPU.

“I will pay true allegiance to the President of Zimbabwe, the President of Zanu PF who automatically assumes, under my leadership and recognition, the status of Patron. Members should know and expect that from me.

“I will not be confrontational in a way which can be compared to what we used to do yesteryears. We should accept that we are grown up as ex-combatants.”

Cde Matemadanda said he will engage the Government to ensure the welfare of war veterans is looked into.

“I am very convinced that the party Zanu PF and the Government are capable of solving all the problems that are affecting our comrades.

“We will use the proper channels to engage and secure something for the war veterans. This is what I promised ex-combatants,” he said.