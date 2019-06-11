Matemadanda appointed Zanu-PF commissar

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF has appointed Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) secretary-general Cde Victor Matemadanda as Secretary for the Commissariat.

He replaces Cde Engelbert Rugeje, who is awaiting redeployment.

Addressing the Press yesterday after an extraordinary session of the Politburo, the ruling party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, said the appointments were with immediate effect.

“The Politburo has appointed Cde Matemadanda to the position of Secretary for Commissariat, replacing Cde Rugeje, who will remain a Politburo member pending redeployment in September to an yet to be announced assignment,” said Cde Khaya

Moyo.

Before redeployment, Cde Matemadanda was secretary for War Veterans in the Politburo and Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs.

Cde Khaya Moyo said the Politburo appointed Cde Douglas Mahiya as the new secretary for War Veterans, deputised by Cde Headman Moyo.

Cde Zenzo Ncube is now the deputy director for War Veterans Affairs at the party headquarters, taking over from Cde Mahiya.

Cde Khaya Moyo added that the First Secretary of the party, President Mnangagwa, welcomed members to the Extra-Ordinary Session of the Politburo, saying the purpose of the Politburo was to review the rules and regulations, governing conduct of intra-party elections.

Cde Khaya Moyo said the move is in line with the ethos of the new dispensation as propagated by President Mnangagwa, to continuously focus on party renewal in line with changing circumstances.

“The rules and regulations shall apply to party members intending to contest from cell to Central Committee positions as might be guided by the party constitution.

“The elections of the executive members at cell, village, branch, district, ward, province and Central Committee members must be carried out by secret ballot,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

He added that the rules and regulations shall apply from such a date as may be determined by the Secretary for Commissariat as to how the elections should be conducted.

The Chitepo School of Ideology, Cde Khaya Moyo said, will have to train members seeking for positions within party structures.