Matanga warns unruly elements

Freeman Razemba-Crime Reporter

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has warned all unruly elements who engage in activities that border on criminality and acts that are either overtly or covertly calculated to throw this country into anarchy that they will be dealt with decisively.

His sentiments comes after police have launched investigations into some social media messages being posted by individuals and groups agitating for unlawful activities and disturbances in the country.

Addressing 18 newly promoted superintendents in Harare, Comm Gen Matanga said the police service has an important role to play in the creation of a conducive environment for the realisation of Vision 2030.

“This promotion exercise has come at a time when Zimbabwe has successfully conducted harmonised elections. I wish to express my gratitude and appreciation to you all for the diligent work and discipline you exhibited during such a time. Your professional conduct ensured a free and peaceful environment conducive for the elections in our motherland.

“As we continue to build upon this milestone achievement, I urge you to remain vigilant and ensure that the post-election environment remains peaceful. You must also be wary of certain elements within our society who are harbouring political ambitions and interests so unbridled that they are manifestly hell-bent on sowing seeds of division among the populace and affect the current tranquil environment,” he said.

Comm Gen Matanga added, “Let me also take this opportunity to highlight that as an organisation, we have an important role to play in the creation of a conducive environment for the realisation of Vision 2030. Undeniably, this vision can only be realised if we ensure a crime- free society, where citizens go about their business without any hindrance.

“To that end, all elements who engage in activities that border on criminality and worse still, those acts that are either overtly or covertly calculated to throw this country into anarchy, must be dealt with decisively.”

Meanwhile, on the promoted senior officers, Comm Gen Matanga said the officers will have new responsibilities of assisting Officers Commanding Districts, under whom most of them shall be deployed, in superintending operational stations and overseeing the organizational disciplinary processes.

He said such highly regarded work comes with the demand for exemplary leadership, unquestionable patriotism as well as being an embodiment of discipline and ethical conduct.

“You should always be mindful that your elevation is not a passport to settling personal scores with those below you, neither is it an opportunity to abuse authority and organisational resources for self-aggrandisement or otherwise. I implore you to revere the strength of team work to which you owe your promotion.

“Police work, in many ways, is similar to the game of soccer. While the striker is the most luminary player on the pitch, it is the collective effort of the goal keeper, the defender and the midfielder that wins the game. Furthermore, it is an opportunity for you to reciprocate the trust and confidence that the organisation and government has reposed on you by upholding the virtues of professionalism, transparency and fairness,” he said.

Comm Gen Matanga challenged the officers to ensure that the organisational major building block of discipline is not only maintained, but must as of necessity, be enforced, among all members and at all times.

“Let it not escape your minds that you are duty-bound to deal decisively with all acts that have an adverse impact on organisational performance. As such, you must exhibit a high level of discipline in order to become role models of your subordinates. As we laud you for being recognised by the organisation, it is also a time you must realise that it is not only the Zimbabwe Republic Police that has elevated you, but the whole nation of Zimbabwe has bestowed upon you amplified responsibilities to oversee the peace and security of our nation.

“Let me reiterate that peace is a virtue that has become the pride of our nation. You must realise that we are the vanguards of that peace and your elevation should bring forth the required zest and motivation to ensure that we further entrench it among our citizens. It is through peace and security that the national development agenda will become a reality,” he said.

The police chief also said corruption has no place with their organisations and urged all officers to shun any behaviour that may tarnish or soil the image of the organisation in particular and the country at large.