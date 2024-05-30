Matanga warns criminal elements

Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga (third from left), flanked by senior and newly-promoted officers pose for a photo after the conferment of ranks in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Charles Muchakagara

Crime Reporter

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has said all people engaging in crime and activities that are overtly or covertly calculated to throw the country into anarchy will be dealt with decisively.

He said the police service has an important role in creating a conducive environment for the realisation of the nation’s Vision 2030.

Comm Gen Matanga said this while conferring ranks to 86 senior police officers who were recently promoted by President Mnangagwa to ranks ranging from Chief Superintendent to Commissioner. Of the 86, 17 were promoted to the rank of Commissioner from Assistant Commissioner, 28 to the rank of Assistant Commissioner from Chief Superintendent, while 41 others were elevated to the rank of Chief Superintendent from Superintendent.

“I wish to convey my hearty congratulations to the newly promoted and remind them that their elevation should be a rejuvenation of an insatiable desire to selflessly serve the motherland.

“Admittedly, new ploughs plough the best, hence it is the hope of the organisation and indeed the whole nation that through your leadership, policing initiatives will plough and uproot the malady of crime within communities.”

Comm Gen Matanga said the officers’ promotion was an acknowledgement of exemplary leadership, unquestionable patriotism, professionalism, discipline and ethical conduct exhibited.

“It is exceedingly apparent that your elevation also heightens organisational expectations. Indeed, unto whom more has been given even much more is expected. Your words, decisions, and behaviour will have a profound impact on your fellow officers and the communities we serve.

“It is crucial to lead by example, always demonstrating professionalism, empathy and fairness. Remember that some quarters in the Fourth Estate lurk in the shadows, eagerly waiting for a misstep and itching for a screaming newspaper headline.

“Therefore, treat others with respect, listen to their concerns, and foster an environment that is supportive and encourages growth and development,” said Comm Gen Matanga.

He reiterated that discipline remained the bedrock of an effective police organisation and urged the officers to ensure that this was maintained at all times.

“Let it not escape your minds that you have not been promoted to sit back and be conveyor belts of mediocrity.

“You are duty-bound to deal decisively with all acts that have an adverse impact on organisational performance.

“As such, you must exhibit a high level of discipline in order to become role models of your subordinates. Be reminded that as an organisation, we have an important role in creating a conducive environment for the realisation of the national Vision 2030.

“Undeniably, this vision can only be realised if we reduce the fear of crime in our society.”

People engaging in criminal activities were supposed to be brought to book and police officers were the vanguard of peace and stability.

Comm Gen Matanga said he was aware that 31 percent of those promoted were women and it was commendable as it was clear testimony of the value the ZRP continued to place on gender equity, especially the need to ensure equal job opportunities.

He challenged the promoted female officers to demonstrate their ability and inspire their colleagues.