Matabeleland residents hail First Lady’s philanthropy, poultry project

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over broiler chicks and feed to women and youths to start income generating projects in Matabeleland North on Saturday. — Pictures: John Manzongo.

Tendai Rupapa in BULAWAYO

DRIVEN by love for mankind and a quest to see others excel, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa last week spent the whole week in the southern part of the country to throw women and youths in Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North provinces, a lifeline through a poultry project.

The mother of the nation captured the imagination of the beneficiaries with her hands-on approach as she personally handed over the donations and engaged the communities.

She delivered a comprehensive package of broiler chicks, feed and training to ensure the projects continue running, thanks to the partnership between her Angel of Hope Foundation and retail chain, Gain Cash and Carry.

The First Lady gave the gatherings maize-meal and held interactive sessions as she tackled issues that include drug abuse, gender-based violence, teen pregnancies and the burning of forests, among a host of challenges affecting communities today.

Bulawayo and Matabeleland South Province’s districts of Gwanda, Beitbridge, Bulilima, Insiza, Matobo, Umzingwane and Mangwe benefitted.

Seven districts of Matabeleland North, Binga, Tsholotsho, Bubi, Umguza,Hwange, Lupane and Nkayi also received their consignment of chicks and feed under the all encompassing project which is leaving no place and no one behind.

This comes amid reports that some women and youths were engaging in immoral activities like prostitution to put food on the table.

Some youths were also abusing drugs and alcohol due to idleness.

The First Lady, who has a passion for the economic advancement of women and youths, described the project as milestone in the endeavour to empower women and youths through the handover of day-old broiler chicks for self-help income generating projects.

“Let me take this opportunity to say thank you to Gain Cash and Carry for donating the chicks to Angel of Hope foundation during my fundraising dinner at State House about a month ago. The fundraising dinner was meant to assist me in my efforts to empower the under-privileged and communities countrywide.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the empowerment of women and youths is meant to facilitate their independence in our society in-order to make them financially self-reliant as they were previously not involved,” she said.

With donations such as these, the First Lady said many of the beneficiaries will become productive citizens contributing not only to the well-being of their immediate families but also to the economic development of our country.

“Female-headed households are a reality among us and these face a myriad of challenges mainly food insecurity causing women to engage in immoral and denigrating activities such as prostitution in-order to bring food on the table.

“Accordingly through empowerment, women are brought into the domain of productive economic activity for the benefit of themselves, their immediate families and also communities and the nation at large.

“These efforts dovetail with the President’s vision which seeks to create an upper middle class economy by the year 2030. Indeed the vision is achievable if we also focus our attention at household level.

“As the old adage goes, “if you empower a woman, a mother you have empowered a nation because since she is the embodiment of our values and norms. I firmly believe that women through their numerous clubs and associations are capable of spreading knowledge to their peers, children and inevitably to future generations for prosperity and eternal development, hence no-one is left behind.”

Minister of State and devolution for Bulawayo Judith Ncube praised the First Lady for her interventions which were benefiting the people of her province and the country at large.

“We witnessed a lot of women benefiting from the partnership initiated by the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation and Zimbabwe Open University which is offering life-changing courses in various disciplines. In a different initiative, approximately 200 women also benefitted from her partnership with Zimbabwe Red Cross society where women, girls and men were equipped with life-saving skills, first aid skills. Few days ago Amai initiated a drug survivors sports tournament at White City Stadium alleviating drugs and substance abuse targeting youths in Zimbabwe. Today she is in Bulawayo again initiating a poultry project for our women and youths. This is a clear testimony that our First Lady is really concerned with the empowerment of women and youths in our country. In line with our economic blueprint, National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the vision of his Excellency the President of the republic of Zimbabwe Cde ED Mnangagwa we want to thank you once again Amai for your consistency in supporting women and youth,” she said.

Gain Cash and Carry regional operations manager Ms Lydia Chibvuri said the firm felt honoured to partner the First Lady.

“We as Gain Cash and Carry we felt compelled after realising the work Amai is doing, how she is working very hard with the Angel of hope foundation empowering women and youths. We realised that she could not do it alone and decided to step up as corporate and partner with her Angel of Hope Foundation. We feel humbled to be associated with this noble cause,” she said.

Beneficiaries thanked the First Lady for giving them a chance to earn a living through the project.

Mrs Fadzai Chiuya said the First Lady had done wonders for her.

“She has done wonders for us to bring us chicks and feed so that we excel as women and youths. We thank you Amai and we are so happy. We thank you because blessed is the hand that giveth. We thank you for what you have done for us as our mother. It’s not us alone who have benefitted, Amai is taking the project to all the corners of the country. We give you respect and honour Amai for you surely deserve it nemabasa enyu. May god bless you for empowering women and youths,” she said emphatically.

Youthful Mr Emmanuel Gwati said the project would help youths stay away from mischief and drugs.

“The First Lady’s well-thought-out empowerment initiatives will ensure as youths we stay away from drugs that are killing the future generation and immorality. Some girls were involved in prostitution because of idleness. Child marriages were also rife and it is my hope that if we take the project seriously we will start many other projects and grow in business. I really want to thank Amai for coming up with this first of its kind project. This will ensure as youths we stay away from mischief,” he said with a broad smile.

As patron of the environment, the First Lady passed her condolences over the death of 10 people in a veld fire in Esigodini and counselled the communities against starting fires which destroy the natural habitat of wild animals and affected people’s lives.

“I want to talk about the loss of our loved ones who sought to put out a fire. The fire had been caused by someone else. Wherever that person is, how does he or she feel today? Families have been left without anyone to care for them. As a mother, it is my wish that this person be brought to book. As patron of the environment I work with different bodies spreading the message that starting fires destroys livelihoods of the people and wild animals. May the bereaved be comforted in this painful period,” she said.

The mother of the nation said she looked upon those who received the chickens to be the educators of those who did not benefit so that they stay away from drugs.

“I have heard others saying there are parents who are also making these concoctions and selling these drugs to our children. You are killing our children. The children are ours together. When the child is born, he or she is ours together. The giving birth of another woman is for us all.

“Don’t kill. Don’t let your house be known as a place where drugs are sold. Your heart, your mind should be conscious that what you are doing is killing the country, killing our children. Tomorrow who is going to be the leader?

“You want money today but you have killed this person for the rest of his life and also the country. There is no country that can be led by drunkards. I am saying to you please stop this at once. We are all policemen here. We should police each other. As parents we should be disciplined people and lead by example,” she said emphatically.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abednico Ncube was upbeat about the life-changing project and assured that his office will adequately monitor its implementation.

“Today as a province we feel humbly honoured to host our mother the First Lady on another noble and philanthropic programme of empowering the lives of our people. This gesture comes at a time when the nation of Zimbabwe under the astute leadership of His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa is on a drive towards achieving an empowered and prosperous nation.

“It feels like yesterday when the First Lady toured this rainbow province when she conducted the Ixhiba and traditional meal cookout competition. These programmes shape the socio-economic fabric of our communities. Your Excellency, as a province we shall forever be grateful to have your continued support in assuring that our disadvantaged people are empowered.

The beneficiaries of this programme were selected from across the seven districts of Matabeleland South Province. My office will ensure that adequate monitoring of the project is given by the relevant departments. This will therefore ensure reduced mortality rate of the chicks up until maturity,” he said.

His Matabeleland North counterpart Richard Moyo echoed almost similar sentiments.

‘’We warmly welcome you to Matabeleland North Province and Umguza District in particular where you have taken time out of your busy schedule to hand over to our community poultry that will empower not only the district but the entire province as a whole. Amai, allow me to extend my gratitude to you for all the work you continue to do for the nation.

“You are truly a philanthropist who has done and continues to do a lot of work for the underprivileged in Zimbabwe. This programme your Excellency will go a long way in empowering the women and youth in the province and help drive the emancipation and empowerment agenda that allows our youth and women to stand for themselves and thrive to their fullest capacity. I believe your Excellency that if our youths are emancipated and empowered they will desist from indulging in most of the illicit social vices that we are now witnessing in our society,” he said.

The poultry project, the Minister observed, came at a time when youths had been gravely affected by the effects of Covid-19 and were finding it difficult to put food on the table.

The First Lady said she was grateful to express the power of humanity through a donation of day-old broiler chicks to women and youths.

She described youths as hope for the future and women as the soul of the family and the cement that binds local communities, hence her empowerment drive towards these two segments of society.

“My wish is to see the wholesome development of our families, local communities and ultimately the entire nation through various self-help projects such as the one we are witnessing today. Let me say thank you to Gain Cash and Carry for heeding my call for the empowerment of the under privileged communities and donated broiler chicks for chicken rearing projects. The donation by Gain Cash and Carry, ladies and gentlemen, took place during my fundraising dinner at State House in Harare recently.

“Not only have I come with donations, but as a mother I have come to create relationships, friendships and oneness as we work together in our local communities. Let us be productive by shunning gossiping especially our young mothers. Gossiping is counter-productive as it is sheer time and energy wasting. To our youths drugs, alcohol and prostitution are not only counter-productive but they are also a danger to our health and a threat to our future as individuals, families and as a nation. These projects are, therefore, meant to create self-employment and are a channel for dedicating your precious time and energy,” she said to thunderous applause.

The mother of the nation also held an interactive session with the community where she inculcated the values of hard work.

“Women and children I have come to encourage you to work. We frown upon laziness. Parents let’s firm up and work for our children so that they do not fall into the trap of drug abuse. I want to hear from boys, what sort of girl would you want to marry?”

In response, one boy said: “I want a girl who is respectful, prayerful and I want us to have a four-year courtship period so that we learn more about one another. Amai. I also go for looks and I want someone who is beautiful,” she said with a chuckle.

The First Lady sought to know if he had already found one and whether he himself had respect.

“Yes I have found her and we have been in love for two years now. I have good morals that is why I want a partner with similar qualities,” he said.

The First Lady posed a similar question to girls and Sphile Pumule responded saying she wanted a hardworking man who was smart.

“I want a husband who is hardworking and smart. I don’t want someone who wastes me but someone who knows that my parents want lobola. I want someone who is capable of providing for me and our children,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa encouraged women and girls to also use their hands and not rely on everything from men.

“You girls of today, do not let boys fondle you like avocadoes on the market. Value your body because it is the temple of the Lord.

“We say no to girls who stress their mothers by refusing to perform household chores while rushing to prostitution. Let us grow up with high moral values and dress properly,” she said.

Another girl told the mother of the nation that she was a hard-worker hence expected a husband who would be supportive and did not stop her from participating in empowerment projects.

Bianca Ncube said she detested domestic violence.

“I say no to a man who beats me in the home,” she told the gathering.

The First Lady weighed in saying gender-based violence was not one-sided and women were supposed to ensure they did not start violence as well but promote peace at all times.

Dr Mnangagwa also asked men and women the kind of daughter-in-law and son-in-law they wanted.

An elderly man said, “As a man I am the head of the house therefore I play my leading role of looking after my family with the help of my wife, she is my helper not a punching bag. I married in 1980 but I have never laid a hand on her. But these children who call themselves ama2000 are naughty and headstrong and make it appear as though as parents we are not teaching them the right path. We want to thank you for coming today to teach our children Amai,” he said.

Mrs Rejoice Siziba said she did not want a daughter-in-law who woke up late and could not perform household chores.

Mrs Deliwe Nyoni thanked the First Lady for the interactive session.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to discuss and teach our children. During our days, when we were proposed love, we would take long before giving a positive reply but nowadays they meet and even sleep together within an hour and before long the boy will be denying paternity,” she said.

A mother said children of nowadays were difficult to deal with.

“When we speak our children do not take heed and see us as mad. I have a good example of my son who was working and earning a lot of money. I would encourage him to save money and prepare for the future but he would never listen.

He splashed money on booze and women until he was involved in an accident and got paralysed. I now have to look after him yet he has no money, no wife and no house. Thank you for coming to teach the children,” she said.