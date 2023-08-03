Matabeleland North schools get ICT labs boost

Tina Musonza Herald Correspondent

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has launched schools ICT laboratories in Matabeleland North Province as the Government continues to uplift all learning institutions across the country to keep them abreast with shifting technological advancements.

Speaking during the launch recently, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Government is committed to all-encompassing development in line with the Second Republic’s thrust as enshrined in Vision 2030.

“This is to enable universal access for all, especially our remote and marginalised communities so that no one and no place is left behind. We acknowledge the visionary leadership of His Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa, under whose stewardship the country has seen unprecedented growth. We continue to execute and deliver high-impact projects that are transforming our communities for the better,” said Dr Muswere.

He highlighted that the launch of the digital facility testified to that stance, saying the vibrant conduits for a sustainable future in the digital economy are hinged on ICTs, which are its “heartbeat”.

“The strong foundation and pace we set last year have given us new energy to achieve even more this year as evidenced by the launch of 100 ICT labs already this year, with more than 30 in Matabeleland South alone,” said Minister Muswere.

He added that the education sector had a vast potential of contributing to the digital economy through innovative ideas.

Dr Muswere pointed out that ICT software and infrastructure alone fall short in the building of such an economy.

“Zimbabwe cannot achieve a digital economy without investing in significant financial and human capital resources that will spearhead innovation in ICTs,” he said. “We need a vibrant and dedicated skills force to challenge and remain relevant in an ever-changing global society through maximum exploitation of ICTs. The exploitation of opportunities that are inherent in disruptive technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, Block Chain, drones, the internet of things, and big data shall spur the country towards an upper-middle income economy.

The minister emphasised that education, ICT infrastructure and broadband connectivity have a tremendous potential to solve some of the country’s “most pressing challenges”, such as the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He added that the Government was committed to the provision of digital access by schools in rural areas and the opening up of avenues that prepare learners for e-learning.

“Through my Ministry, plans are at an advanced stage to provide an e-learning platform, which will enable learners countrywide to access teaching and learning material both synchronously and asynchronously,” Dr Muswere said.

Since 2018, more than 1 000 ICT laboratories have been set up across the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe as the Government continues to set up community information centres and ICT kiosks countrywide.