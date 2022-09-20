Mat South endorses President

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

THE Zanu PF Matabeleland South’s Provincial Coordinating Committee has endorsed President Mnangagwa as the sole candidate for the party’s elective congress to be held late next month and consequently for next year’s harmonised elections.

The PCC also recommended that the revolutionary party’s Second Secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi, who is from the same province, to be uncontested in the upcoming Central Committee elections.

In an interview last night, Zanu PF’s Matabeleland South provincial chairman Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu said they had also recommended that Cde Billy Muzamo, who passed on last week, be declared a national hero.

“We had very a fruitful meeting where we received CVs for those who want to contest in the Central Committee elections,” he said.

“However, we unanimously agreed to endorse President Mnangagwa as our sole candidate at the upcoming elective congress and the harmonised elections set for next year.

“In the same vain, we also recommended that the party’s Second secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi should be honoured and not contested for the Central Committee elections.”

Cde Ndlovu said they thoroughly looked at the CVs of those seeking election into the Central Committee.

The CVs came from all the seven administrative districts.

Besides Cde Mohadi, the PCC also agreed that those seeking election should be recommended by structures in the district they come from.

Cde Ndlovu said a number of people from the province had shown keen interest to fill up the available positions within the party.

“Additionally, we recommended to the national party leadership that they declare the late Cde Billy Muzamo of the Manama area a national hero.

“He is one of the stalwarts, who were in the Zipra High Command,” said Cde Ndlovu.