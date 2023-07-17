Mat North residents complete First Lady initiated waste recycling course

Professor Prosper Matondi, chief director for environment, climate and meteorological services who was representing First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over a certificate to a graduand during the Recycling as a Business Training Course graduation ceremony in Lupane last Friday

Blessings Chidakwa in LUPANE

Hundreds of people from seven districts in Matabeleland North last week graduated after completing a course on recycling as a business, initiated by environment patron First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

It was all smiles at Lupane State University as large numbers of men and women drawn from all ages celebrated their achievement after participating in the training programme.

The colourful event saw people also displaying some products that are being made out of recycled plastics and bottles, including plastic tiles, pavers, wine bottles, glasses, dishes among other products.

Globally, waste recycling is arguably the second biggest industry feeding raw materials into agriculture and the clothing sectors, among others.

The First Lady, who is also the Secretary for Environment and Tourism in Zanu PF, has been capacitating the whole nation recycling skills and initiatives, with Matabeleland North being the sixth province to be hosting a graduation ceremony for the beneficiaries.

Other graduation ceremonies have since been held in Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, Harare and Matabeleland South.

In a speech read on behalf of the First Lady by Professor Prosper Matondi, chief director for environment, climate and meteorological services, she envisions recycling as a key strategy in enhancing lives in Zimbabwe.

Dr Mnangagwa said there are options in the country through which a lot of entrepreneurs can be gainfully engaged in the collection, sorting and processing of materials.

Amai Mnangagwa said some people would be running complementary business supplying necessary materials that are used in the recycling process and value chain leading to benefits sharing.

“This is not my dream alone but the National Development Strategy 1 which underpins promoting recycling initiatives as a major outcome. My appeal to the industry is that it is time we fully recognise, support and grow the recycling industry and the solution to sustainability,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa, a champion of preserving the environment, said it was key that people should jealously preserve the environment.

“Recycling is not only potentially a billion dollar industry but also works to save the environment. Zimbabwe like any other country produces tonnes of waste products which entrepreneurs can take advantage of to build and grow the recycling business.

“The United Nations and environmental program estimates the market for waste management from collection through recycling to be some US$400 billion worldwide while the global market for the scrap metal and paper is at least US$30 billion per year according to the World Bank,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said it was against such a background of realising that a lot of valuable waste products were still being dumped and polluting the environment that her office worked with the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry through the Environment Management Agency to unlock the value in waste products.

This had led to the rollout of the training programme to capacitate grass roots communities on the best practices in the management of waste including recovery and recycling as a business.

“We are gathered here to appreciate all those who participated in this rigorous training programme. The training did not happen in Matabeleland North province alone, but it touched every district of Zimbabwe in line with the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

“I want to urge the graduates that this graduation should not be the end to this noble initiative but this capacity business exercise should be the basis for action on the ground. I challenge you to be beacon of hope and light to the communities you come from by putting into action what you learnt and also spreading wide the same information in your community,” she said.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo, thanked the First Lady for leading the graduation ceremony for community members who participated in a very noble training programme on Recycling as a Business.

“I would like to refer to this particular event as historic in that it is indeed the first time the province is witnessing the certification of an achievement in waste management by grassroots communities.

“This gesture fulfils the Second Republic’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind towards the attainment of Vision 2030,” he said.

Minister Moyo acknowledged the support, participation and guidance in the programme and other waste management initiatives elsewhere in the province in particular and the country at large.

“I am delighted to inform you that Matabeleland North province conducted Recycling as a Business Training workshops in all the seven districts of the province being spearheaded by the Environmental Management Agency in conjunction with local authorities, waste recycling companies and other Government departments.

“To that end, a total of 785 people were capacitated with sound knowledge in the recycling value chain. The training programme was quite inclusive as being witnessed by the graduand,” he said.

He said graduates should put into action the acquired knowledge and reduce litter in the environment, while enhancing their livelihoods through recycling enterprises.

“The Recycling as a Business Training Course, which is your brain child, indeed compliments the National Clean-up Programme. We would like to acknowledge your great contribution towards the noble cause of ensuring that every one’s citizenry right to a clean, safe and healthy environment is attained through such programmes as these,” he said.

“Amai, the vision of the agency is not only a clean, safe and healthy environment but to see a thriving circular economy based on recycling in line with the National Development Strategy 1.”

A beneficiary of Dr Mnangagwa’s inspiration for training, Ms Sithabile Ndiweni, hailed her for initiating the project which has changed lives in Matabeleland province.

“I used to be a cross border trader but life has been hard. However, since l joined the recycling project which we were introduced by Amai Mnangagwa l am managing to make ends meet.

“I specialise on plastics and papers. As of now l am managing to fend for my children with one being in tertiary education while another is doing A-levels,” she said.

In a clear sign of appreciation and how her life has blossomed, Ms Ndiweni brought one of her daughters who has since joined her in the money making recycling project.

Another graduate, Mrs Lonia Nkomo, who used to be a street vendor, thanked the First Lady for the billion dollar project.

“I used to struggle to make ends meet but when l started collecting empty cans be it perfume containers, beverage cans and the like and selling them l am now managing to eke out a living.

“Words are not enough to thank you Amai for empowering us, educating us. I had a disabled children whom l managed to send her for operation having raised the money from recycling,” she said.

Mrs Nkomo hailed the Environmental Management Agency and local authorities for working in unison with recyclers.

Khathazile Ncube, who specialises on recycling papers, said she used to sell water on the streets before joining recycling business which is thriving well for her.

“It was hard being a widow fending for the family, but after being introduced l am now managing to fend for my daughter in Form 4 and other child in primary school,” she said.