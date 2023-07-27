Mat North hails President for massive development

Mukudzei Chingwere in Hwange

President Mnangagwa has demonstrated his desire for development and upliftment of people’s living standards in Matabeleland North Province but is not done yet as he now gears for the next level in empowering people, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Acting President Chiwenga said this when he addressed thousands of ruling Zanu PF supporters at Ndangababi Primary School in Hwange East Constituency yesterday.

His sentiments come after the ruling party recently said its campaign manifesto for the 2023 harmonised elections was the development projects the Second Republic had undertaken since 2018.

Several ruling party candidates for parliamentary and council seats have intimated that the campaign trail has been easy for them as they ride on President Mnangagwa’s huge popularity on the back of massive development projects.

Acting President Chiwenga said in his first term of office, President Mnangagwa had defied the odds to champion the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project that was first planned by colonialists in 1912 as a permanent solution to Bulawayo’s water supply challenge.

Several successive Governments however failed to execute the project which is now nearing completion thanks to the Second Republic.

On its way to Bulawayo, the water pipeline will create a cropping greenbelt and livestock hubs, all of which will transform the province into a national irrigation giant.

The Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme which is as good as done in Binga and will see 15 000 hectares of land being utilised for fisheries, cotton and wheat farming is yet another example of a high impact economic project championed by President Mnangagwa as highlighted by the Acting President.

“If we look at it, you may realise that Hwange and Matabeleland North have had the best development in the Second Republic,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“But he is not done as yet. What His Excellency is now doing is to transition to the next stage where projects should now be of huge economic benefit to locals.

“Hwange here in Mat North is the hub of the country’s energy supply. The President has seen that Hwange unit 7 and 8 are built and their coming on stream has eradicated load shedding and means that we no longer import electricity.

“On top of this role that this area is already playing in the national energy supply matrix, we are again priming it to continue on the same role even for renewable energy.

“All along mining in Hwange had been characterised by coal and tin mining only but thanks to the visionary leadership of His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, we are diversifying into other minerals for your benefit here in Matabeleland North and the country as a whole.

The Government was now shifting focus to methane gas and lithium mining at Kamativi. Lithium is becoming the most sought after mineral in the world due to its use in the green energy revolution for solar batteries and electric vehicles.

“Your Government is building the Gwayi-Shangani Dam which will take water to Bulawayo. Above that, the dam will change the face of local irrigation here in Hwange, Binga and Lupane. On completion, from here right up to Bulawayo, there will be a greenbelt for farming activities including livestock projects.

“We are not just building the dam, we are also building a power station, all in Matabeleland North,” he said.

He also pointed at Lupane Provincial Hospital whose construction was being expedited and said it would become a national model for other hospitals to be built across the country due to its model encompassing all medical specialties and accommodation needs of its entire staff complement.

He said Binga hospital had also been upgraded and its school of nursing was taking shape over and above 16 clinics that were under construction in the province.

The country’s tourism epicentre, Victoria Falls, had also seen a revamp on its facilities.

Hwange was set to see the commissioning of yet another mine — Lubu Mine — as modalities were now at an advanced stage.

The Acting President also implored locals to vote for Zanu PF candidates for council and parliamentary seats.

“One of the biggest problems here is human/wildlife conflict. Sometimes lions and elephants frequent villages. We want this problem solved completely and we can expedite this by voting for Zanu PF councillors and Members of Parliament who can then easily work with Government departments and agencies like the National Parks Authority to solve this once and for all,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“Hwange has a water problem. We built a huge water project, the Deka water project, but then the pipe was just passing through this place without benefiting you, so we are now working on putting outlets on the pipe which will benefit you in the villages here,” he said.

Locals said Matabeleland North had a period to remember in the last six years with Government championing several development projects in the province and voters were keen to see this continued after August 23.

Mr Ndodana Sibanda said: “The way Government is revamping the country’s road network is beyond our wildest imagination,” he said.

Mr Sibanda commended the upgrading of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road which he said was the key for the growth of the economy.

Chief executive officer for local construction company Bitumen World, Mr Andre Zietsman, confirmed that they had been contracted to work on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road with works expected to be completed soon.

“What makes me happy is the industries and mines that are being opened and expanded which will create more jobs for our children,” Ms Sylvia Zulu.

“Our children have been leaving the country seeking employment elsewhere but now I can testify that they are being employed here.”

Ms Portia Dhliwayo said the people had now seen that they were being fooled by the opposition which had nothing to offer.

“Nothing has been done by the opposition. It’s all fake promises and they failed to deliver. People know what Zanu PF can do and we will definitely vote for the party next month,” said Ms Dhliwayo.

Mr Nkosana Ngwenya said: “The developments are there for everyone to see and we are happy President Mnangagwa is delivering. We will vote for him.”

Mr Dingani Ncube said: “This leadership of President Mnangagwa knows and is addressing our challenges which are mainly in agriculture. They are building dams, drilling boreholes and setting up irrigation schemes. We are happy.”

The party’s parliamentary candidate for Hwange East constituency is Cde Alois Sikuka.