Mat North farmers plant more despite drought forecast

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

FARMERS in Matabeleland North have this season planted more crops than in the previous season despite predictions by weather experts of varying rainfall due to El Nino.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has predicted erratic and low rainfall patterns this year because of El Nino conditions which are expected to affect southern Africa as a result of climate change.

Zimbabwe expects to receive normal to below-normal rainfall with parts of the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces getting below-normal rains for the beginning of the 2023/24 planting season, according to a preliminary weather forecast.

El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon characterised by warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

This year’s El Nino event, which is forecast to dissipate by mid-2024, is expected to contribute to high levels of food insecurity in certain regions.

However, Government is hastening to climate-proof the country’s agriculture through the completion of key irrigation projects, especially in drier areas of the country as part of a host of measures to ameliorate negative effects of El Nino as preparations for the 2023/24 summer cropping season gathers pace.

For the 2023/24 summer cropping season, Government is aiming to commit at least 70 316 hectares to irrigated maize production, with a potential of 400 000-500 000 metric tonnes production.

Government is also earmarked to provide support to 3 million rural and 500 000 peri-urban beneficiaries, with region-specific input packages encompassing seed, fertiliser, and chemicals.

Matabeleland North which is largely in regions 4 and 5, is not spared by the prevailing climate change-induced drought which has so far seen 3 212 cattle mostly in Lupane and Tsholotsho districts succumbing to famine.

Some early crops that were planted in November wilted due to moisture stress and farmers replanted when most parts of the country received rains during the festive season.

Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services provincial director for Matabeleland North, Mr Dumisani Nyoni urged farmers to be patient.

“Until last week the whole province was dry except for Binga and Hwange districts which received light showers. The major activity for farmers was planting and weeding and we encourage them to plant sorghum and millet,” he said.

“So far the area planted for maize is 51 percent, 100 percent for sorghum, and 50 percent for millet compared to last year during the same period.”

Mr Nyoni said last year around this time 86 432ha of maize had been planted while this year the area planted is 68 435ha.

“About 36 978ha of sorghum has been planted this year up from 34 676ha last year while millet went down. The major contributor to low hectarage is the delay in the onset of rains,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said most farmers planted in the last 10 days of December when meaningful rains were received.

“We are hoping that more rain would come. Other than the November crop which became a write-off although it was a small fraction, most crops survived. We are encouraging farmers to plant sorghum, millet, cowpeas, sugar beans, sweet potatoes, sunflower, and other drought-resistant short-season crops,” he said.

“Farmers should use conservation farming even without the Presidential inputs if they didn’t register because our province is dry and we should focus on moisture conservation, especially now that material for mulching is limited because of drought.”

Mr Nyoni urged farmers to take the Pfumvudza/Intwasa regenerated farming seriously.

He said farmers should weed their crops and apply top dressing when it rains to maximise the crops that have already germinated.

Mr Nyoni said the condition of livestock has improved because of the rains which have boosted pastures.

He further urged cattle farmers to buy dipping chemicals and spray ticks to protect their livestock from tick-borne diseases.

Mr Nyoni challenged farmers to invest in grazing pastures by growing fodder on fallow fields.

“Farmers should also consider culling old livestock to buy fodder for the herd. They should also scout and inspect their crops to protect them from pests such as fall armyworms, webworms, and African armyworms among others,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said an assessment will soon be conducted to establish the number of crops planted and the expected yield in the province.