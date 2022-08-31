Masvingo to hold inaugural business expo

Some of the delegates comprising senior Government officials and captains of industry attending a Business Breakfast meeting in Masvingo today.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Masvingo province is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to develop an US$8 billion economy by 2030 with the province, in two months’ time, set to host an inaugural business expo to showcase business opportunities to investors from around Zimbabwe and beyond.

The provincial leadership and the private sector today held a business breakfast meeting attended by top Government officials in the province and captains of industry as a precursor to the Business Expo set for November 17 and 18.

The Business Expo will be a platform for Masvingo to showcase its investment opportunities to the world as the province eyes to grow its income per capita from US$816 in 2018 to US$3000 by 2025.

Addressing captains of industry and senior Government officials, Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira highlighted the centrality of public-private partnership to economically transform the province’s economy in line with President Mnangagwa’s “Nyika Inovakawa Nevene Vayo,” principle.

The Minister said the forthcoming Masvingo Business Expo should catapult the province’s march towards economic prosperity taking advantage of rich natural endowments in the province

“Masvingo is a sleeping giant and we need the private sector to work with government to exploit economic opportunities that exist in our province in various sectors such as mining, agriculture, and tourism, among others. We must all put our hands on the deck to grow our economy taking advantage of opportunities created by Government programmes such as the National Development Strategy (NDS 1),” he said.

Minister Chadzamira hailed the Government for implementing infrastructural projects such as the ongoing rehabilitation and widening of the Harare-Beitbridge highway and the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam which were catalysts for socio-economic development in the province.

He invited the private sector to exploit opportunities created by idle resources such as Tugwi-Mukosi Dam which has the potential to irrigate over 40 000ha with new advances in irrigation technology.

The Masvingo private sector led by N Richards director Mr Andrew Chekani expressed readiness to work with Government to engender socio-economic transformation through exploiting existing opportunities for growth and expansion.

The meeting was graced by top Masvingo businesspeople among them Byword Motors director Mr Sternly Kondongwe, chief executive officers of local authorities and managers of financial institutions