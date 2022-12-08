Masvingo school developer’s whizzkid son to skip Grade 7

George Maponga in Masvingo

A top Masvingo businessman’s son, who was doing Grade 6 at Victoria Primary School has sent shockwaves in the ancient city after scoring nine units in this year’s Zimsec Grade 7 final examinations meaning the academic prodigy will automatically proceed to secondary school next year.

The 11-year-old whizzkid, Noah Junior Marima will now skip Grade 7 and go straight to Form 1 in 2023 after his rare academic feat that has

transformed him into an overnight academic hero in the ancient city.

Noah (Junior)is the son of renowned Masvingo businessman Mr Noah Marima who also wrote his own name in the annals of history in terms of business acumen in the city, thanks to his meteoric rise from being a mere temporary school teacher, barely 15 years ago, to owning the state of the art Junior Primary and Junior High boarding schools in the plush suburb of Rhodene.

Junior Primary will enrol its inaugural group of learners in 2023 while Junior High is already a popular school with hundreds of learners owing to its unique curriculum that makes sure students also acquire driver’s licences during their stint at school.

Mr Marima’s son scored ones in Maths, Shona, Social Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, and Tech. He got two units in English while in Physical Education and Arts he got 3 units.

An elated Mr Marima who was over the moon owing to his son’s rare academic achievement said he will support his son to be whatever he wants.

“I am elated with the achievement and as his father I don’t want to decide for him what he wants to do, I will allow him to choose his passion and my role will be to support him to chase his dreams,” he said.

“My son has always shown traits of hard work and I think these are results of focus, hard work and commitment, I am very happy for him and his unique achievement gives me happiness as a father.”

Noah Junior is said to have a passion to become an Engineer in life and many in the ancient city believe that if he continues on this path then the sky will be the limit for him.