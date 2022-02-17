Masvingo residents petition council over sexual abuse

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

Masvingo City Council is investigating one of its employees in the sewerage works department after residents petitioned the local authority accusing him of rampant sexual abuse of underage girls.

Lawrence Pedzisai, a sewerage works operator for the ancient city is in the eye of a storm after residents in Rujeko B suburb wrote to council demanding his immediate transfer over his alleged shenanigans.

In their petition directed to Town Clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa, residents wanted Pedzisai transferred from his workstation and also that he be removed from the council-owned lodgings in Rujeko B suburb where he stays.

Eng Mukaratirwa said the local authority was investigating the matter to establish the veracity of the allegations against Pedzisai.

He is being investigated in line with the local authority’s sexual harassment policy.

If found guilty, said Eng Mukaratirwa, Pedzisai will be charged as per the ancient city’s employment code of conduct.

He said transferring Pedzisai from Rujeko B will not be a cure to his delinquency if indeed allegations against him are proven.