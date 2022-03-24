Masvingo police, Zesa in joint operation to curb copper cables theft

24 Mar, 2022 - 17:03 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

George Maponga in Masvingo

Cases of Zesa copper cables theft across Masvingo City and surrounding areas have nosedived after the power utility and police launched a joint operation to curb the vice that has plunged some suburbs in the ancient city into darkness.

Morningside suburb on the south-eastern fringes of Masvingo was left in total darkness for several days after unidentified criminals stole copper cables.

The unknown criminals were on a warpath to steal copper cables and a police and Zesa joint raid in the area recovered some of their tools of trade such as ladders.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said a Zesa and police joint team had increased patrols in Morningside following a spike in copper cables theft.

Inspector Dhewa said indications were that the increased visibility by the police and Zesa patrol teams appearred to have reduced criminal activity for now.

A joint patrol team recently pounced on a gang of suspected copper cable thieves in the hot spot suburb. however, some of the suspects managed to escape.

Inspector Dhewa said police were on top of the situation, with a manhunt for the suspected cobber cable thieves still ongoing.

Every year suburbs on the fringes of the country’s oldest town experience blackouts caused by criminal gangs that target Zesa copper cables.

