Masvingo police nab detective with 240kg copper cables

George Maponga in Masvingo

Police in Masvingo have arrested a detective and a city woman after finding the duo with 240kgs of stolen copper cables that were stashed in the detective’s vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Takesure Buzu (37) who was based at CID Masvingo and Rumbidzai Takawira (35) of Rhodene suburb in the city were nabbed as they were loading the copper cables in the former’s Toyota Run-X vehicle yesterday afternoon.

The police detective and his accomplice are believed to be part of a syndicate that was stealing Zesa, TelOne copper cables and water meters in and around the city.

According to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Naythi, the suspects were busted in Rhodene suburb having been on the police radar for some time.

“As the police, we do not condone criminal acts by members of the ZRP and the law will take its course. The suspects will appear in court soon with their loot used as an exhibit,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

The national police spokesperson hinted that the detective and his accomplice were likely planning to meet another Harare-based member of the syndicate to hand over the loot when a crack police team pounced.

“The stolen copper cables were found in the detective’s vehicle and it appears the stolen items were being kept at Takawira’s house in Rhodene which served as a storage place.”

Cases of theft of Zesa copper cables have been rife in Masvingo leaving some suburbs without power for several weeks.