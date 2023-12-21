Masvingo police in festive season traffic awareness campaign

George Maponga in Masvingo

Police in Masvingo led by Officer Commanding Province Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira have today launched a festive season traffic awareness campaign along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway as part of efforts to reduce road traffic accidents by educating motorists on the importance of ensuring road safety to curb loss of human life.

Commissioner Charumbira this morning led a team of senior police commanders, including Officer Commanding Operations Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume, on a meet the motorists tour at Chibi Turn-Off along the highway where they engaged motorists and educated them on the importance to exercise caution and obeying road traffic rules especially during the current festive season when the is high vehicular traffic.

Comm Charumbira and his team gave motorists mineral water to fend off dehydration and some sweets to ensure they keep concentrating especially in the face of possible fatigue caused by driving for very long distances.

Speaking to the media during the tour, Comm Charumbira implored motorists to follow road traffic rules and regulations to save lives during the current festive season.

”As Masvingo province police, we saw it fit to launch this festive season traffic awareness campaign to try and make sure that our motorists drive safely especially along the busy Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway during this festive season. We are talking to them, encouraging them to rest whenever they are overcome by fatigue and also be cautious of livestock that stray into highways whenever they are driving.

“We are giving them sweets and mineral water to help keep their bodies hydrated and also to make sure they don’t lose concentration after presumably driving for long distances,” said Commissioner Charumbira.

Motorists paid homage to Comm Charumbira and his team for taking time to raise awareness on the importance of road safety during this festive season saying the move showed that ZRP is not only a world class professional force but is also there to serve citizens.

The Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge records arguably the highest traffic concentration in all of Zimbabwe during the festive season every year as most Zimbabweans who work in neighbouring South Africa troop back home to be with their loved ones.