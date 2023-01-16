Masvingo man accused of shooting dead tuckshop owner remanded in custody

Tafadzwa Kanengoni (wearing yellow trousers) being taken to the station.

George Maponga in Masvingo

A 39-year-old Masvingo man who allegedly shot and killed a Mucheke tuckshop operator in cold blood before getting away with an undisclosed amount of money has appeared before a local magistrates’ court facing a murder charge.

Tafadzwa Kanengoni of Tembwe Street, Mucheke D who is also an ex-convict, was remanded in custody to January 27 when he appeared before magistrate Mr Tafadzwa Mhlanga facing charges of killing Michael Munhungowarwa (41) using a stolen pistol.

Prosecuting, Mr Liberty Hove told the court that on January 7, Kanengoni allegedly approached the late Munhungowarwa and his wife Martha Taguta as they were about to close their tuckshop located in Kaguvi Street in the Chesvingo area of Mucheke.

The accused allegedly drew an Astra pistol and demanded cash from the couple.

Munhungowarwa, who was holding a plastic with an undisclosed amount of money, got out of the tuckshop and confronted the accused who was standing outside.

Kanengoni then shot the deceased once on the chest and he fell down, dropping the plastic with money he was holding.

Kanengoni allegedly took the plastic with the unknown amount of money and vanished into the dark while Munhungowarwa was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The accused was eventually arrested by police at his girlfriend’s house after a manhunt.

The Astra pistol allegedly used to kill Munhungowarwa was recovered at his house in his mother’s non-runner vehicle.

The State has lined up Munhungowarwa’s wife to testify against Kanengoni after she positively identified him.