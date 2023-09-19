Masvingo gets first female mayor

George Maponga in Masvingo

Masvingo City Ward Councillor Shantiel Chiwara today made history after she was elected the first female mayor in the history of the country’s oldest town.

Councillor Chiwara, a banker by profession who is a member of the CCC party, scored a first after winning mayoral elections by 11 votes to 2 against the ruling party women’s quota Councillor Sharon Marombedze in polls held at Town House.

Masvingo District Development Coordinator Mr Roy Hove duly declared the young ward 2 councillor the new mayor for Masvingo City.

Long-serving Ward 5 Councillor Daniel Mberikunashe landed the city’s deputy mayoral post after garnering 9 votes to defeat Zanu PF Ward 10 Councillor Sengerai Manyanga who got 2 votes, while 2 votes were spoilt.

The new mayor was elected into the council during the August 23 harmonised elections.

She takes over from former Councillor Colleens Maboke who was voted into office in 2018.