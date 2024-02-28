Masvingo family appeals for US$5 000 to help sick toddler go to India

Masvingo Bureau

A Masvingo family is appealing for US$5 000 for their one-year-old daughter with a rare heart condition to undergo an open heart surgery in India.

Tanatswa Chikambure’s parents say their daughter was diagnosed by medical doctors with a heart congenital disease and has a ”hole” in her heart which results in oxygenated and deoxygenated blood mixing.

The toddler’s father Mr Edmore Chikambure said doctors told them that his daughter needs to undergo an open heart surgery that can only be done in India and the family was given a quotation of US$11 500 to cover airfares and medical expenses to have Tanatswa operated on.

”We are appealing to well-wishers in and around Zimbabwe to chip in so that my daughter can undergo an open heart surgery in India. We managed to raise part of the funds required for the operation as a family but we still have a shortfall of US$5 000 so that we can try to save the life of our daughter,” said Mr Chikambure.

Those willing to assist can contact Tanatswa’s mother Juliet Mafumba on 0776219739 or Edmore Chikambure on 0773902499 or deposit cash in Mafumba’s CBZ Masvingo Branch Accounts- 02526018730030 (nostro) or 02526018730010(RTGS).