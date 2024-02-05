Masvingo district thanked for voting President Mnangagwa

George Maponga in Masvingo

Zanu PF members in Masvingo district have been hailed for rallying behind President Mnangagwa and the ruling party in last year’s harmonised elections, a development that helped the ruling party to maintain its unfettered stranglehold on the province’s political landscape.

The ruling party Secretary for Finance for the Masvingo district coordinating committee(DCC), Cde Wellington Mahwende, paid homage to the ruling party supporters in Masvingo district for sticking with the ruling party in last year’s elections and in the process making sure that President Mnangagwa won the cumulative votes in Masvingo Province by defeating his nearest challenger Mr Nelson Chamisa, who is now without a political home, by amassing over 300 000 votes to the opposition leader’s slightly over 100 000 votes.

Cde Mahwende, who contested for the Masvingo Urban National Assembly seat in the same election fell short after coming second to Advocate Martin Mureri of CCC who helped the opposition to retain the parliamentary seat.

However, Cde Mahwende has maintained his dalliance with his grassroots base in Masvingo Urban constituency and held celebrations to thank his constituency for voting for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party.

In his address at the celebrations held at a local college, Cde Mahwende called for unity and challenged party cadres to continue supporting the government of President Mnangagwa so that it delivers on its mandate to make Zimbabwe an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

”I am grateful for the more than 6000 votes that I got in the August 2023 elections because it is a sign that the ruling party is present in Masvingo Urban. Let us unite behind the leadership of President Mnangagwa who got an overwhelming mandate from the people of Zimbabwe last year so that he leads this country to the promised land. The President has been implementing tangible game-changing projects with a direct bearing on people’s lives and he deserves more support. Let us work in unison and build on the votes that we got in last year’s elections as we continue to grow our party,” he said.

Cde Mahwende emphasised that he will continue to work closely with the people of Masvingo Urban to make sure they are part of the journey towards Vision 2030.