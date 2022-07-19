Masvingo Diocese Catholic bishop resigns

George Maponga in Masvingo

The Catholic Church Masvingo Diocese head, Bishop Michael Dixon Bhasera, has resigned.

Pope Francis has since accepted the resignation of Bishop Bhasera from his position with reasons for the decision still unclear though sources implied it could be due to poor health.

Bishop Bhasera(73) was appointed to his position in October 2017 and is credited for steering a number of developmental projects that were rolled out across Masvingo by the Catholic Church to benefit communities.

Pope Francis has since appointed the Archbishop of Harare, Reverend Robert Ndlovu, as the Apostolic administrator of Masvingo pending the appointment of a new bishop for the diocese.

“His Holiness Pope Francis has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the Diocese of Masvingo, presented by the Right Reverend Bishop Michael Dixon Bhasera,” read part of a press release from the Apostolic Nunciature in Zimbabwe dated July 19.